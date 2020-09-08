Ashley Darby pregnant: Real Housewives of Potomac star announces second child with husband Michael

Ashley Darby from The Real Housewives of Potomac is expecting baby number two! She just confirmed that she is pregnant in an adorable video on Instagram.

This is her second child with husband Michael Darby. The baby will be born in February 2021.

The news comes just a few months after baby Dean celebrated his first birthday in July.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ashley Darby is pregnant with baby number two!

Ashley shared a video on Instagram that began by saying, “Dean has an announcement to make…” The video scanned to a photo of Dean with a shirt that announced he was going to be a big brother.

Ashley and Michael can be seen in the background with Michael’s hand over Ashley’s stomach. The video ended by saying, “Baby D2 Arriving February 2021.”

Ashley captioned the video, “There’s no hiding this big belly anymore! We are elated to share our news with you! To say we are thankful is an absolute understatement ♥️ #RHOP.”

Ashley has opened up in the past about wanting another baby. She said in June that she was ready for another baby now.

She likely said that because she already knew she was pregnant with baby number two!

Ashley also admitted that because Michael is older than her, they wanted to have children as soon as possible. He doesn’t want to be too old when they’re grown up.

Ashley wanted another baby soon after having Dean

She also expressed that they wanted to have kids close together so they could grow up together. It seems they got their wish!

In this season of RHOP, Ashley’s new venture into motherhood is being shown. Unfortunately, rumors are also going around about Michael and his possible infidelities.

However, it does appear that at least most of the women are rallying around Ashley and helping her navigate her new normal as a mother.

Almost all of the other ladies on RHOP are moms already. Candiace has been thinking about being a first-time mom, but it doesn’t appear that she is pregnant quite yet.

Congrats to Ashley, Michael, and Dean! We can’t wait to find out if the baby will be another boy or a girl.

Many fans were commenting on the announcement, hoping that it is a girl this time! What do you think?

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sunday at 9/8c on Bravo.