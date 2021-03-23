RHONY Season 13 premiere date, cast and everything else you need to know

Get all of the details about the upcoming season of RHONY. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New York Season 13 may have had some setbacks, but Bravo fans will be thrilled to learn that it finally has a premiere date.

Andy had confessed in February that the RHONY trailer wouldn’t be released anytime soon despite the fact that filming started in September 2020. Production of the show had to be halted after one of the cast members tested positive for COVID-19.

Additionally, a couple members of the current RHONY cast were accused of not taking the coronavirus pandemic and quarantine seriously enough.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Despite the lengthy process, RHONY Season 13 will premiere on Tuesday, May 4 at 9/8c.

Who is in the RHONY Season 13 cast?

The RHONY Season 13 cast received some shakeups following Season 12.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Tinsley Mortimer left RHONY Season 12 mid-season after her on-again-off-again boyfriend Scott Kluth proposed to her and she moved to Chicago. While the couple recently split, Tinsley was still with him in Chicago while Season 13 filmed.

Fans could potentially expect them to return for Season 14.

Additionally, Dorinda Medley left RHONY Season 12 after reportedly being fired.

Additionally, Bravo added one new cast member for Season 13. Eboni K. Williams was cast as RHONY’s first black cast member.

This leaves Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney and Eboni K. Williams as the cast members for Season 13.

RHONY Season 13 trailer teases plenty of drama

The RHONY Season 13 trailer just dropped after months of anticipation, and it may have just been worth the wait.

The trailer showed that all five of the women will lose their cool at some point during the season.

The trailer showed a glimpse of Sonja struggling with drinking this season.

“I just feel like, checked the f— out,” Sonja says in a drunken rant.

“Stop the drinking, get real!” Ramona then shouts at Sonja calling her out.

Meanwhile, Eboni confronts Ramona in a separate instance after Ramona expressed that she called her staff “my help” and joked that she often got them confused.

“The ‘help’ comment was a little triggering for me,” Eboni expresses.

Ramona claps back with a toast, saying, “Here’s to hospitality assistance.”

During a separate meal at Luann’s house, Eboni stands up for herself against the women as she claims she has “more education, frankly, than anyone at this table.”

“Don’t come into my house and tell me I don’t have an education,” Luann snaps.

“I can leave your house, Lu,” Eboni replies.

Eboni isn’t the only one clashing with Luann. Luann introduces the women to her boyfriend, Garth Wakeford, and it seems to rub the women the wrong way.

“Garth, Garth, Garth, it’s always Garth,” Sonja vented to Luann.

Meanwhile, in a separate scene, Luann challenges Leah not to “overstep your boundaries,” as Leah yells back, “I will step wherever the f**k I want!”

At a separate point, Leah yells at a group of the ladies calling them all h**s.

Viewers will have to wait until May 4 to see how all of the drama plays out.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 premieres on Tuesday, May 4 at 9/8c on Bravo.