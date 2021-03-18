RHONY star Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth have ended their engagement

Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth have called of their engagement. Pic credit: @tinsleymortimer/Instagram/Bravo

It’s officially over for Real Housewives of New York alum Tinsley Mortimer and entrepreneur Scott Kluth.

Scott recently sent out a statement confirming the end of their 14-month engagement.

This has to be a devastating blow for Tinsley who has always expressed her desires to get married and start a family.

The former RHONY star even quit the show and moved to Chicago to live out her fairytale life, after Scott popped the question.

The couple was planning to tie the knot this year.

But, now things have taken an unfortunate turn.

Scott Kluth announces end of engagement to Tinsley Mortimer

The Real Housewives of New York alum has not said anything about the end of her engagement.

However, Scott made an official announcement earlier today in a statement shared with People.

“After 14 months of engagement, Tinsley and I have ended our relationship, and we have been living independently for the last few months. This was an incredibly difficult decision, but it is one that I believe is best for both of us.

The Coupon Cabin CEO continued, “I will always care about Tinsley and I sincerely wish her happiness and success in all that she does in the future. While I understand this news will be of interest to many, I ask for privacy and understanding during this time as I continue to work on recovering emotionally from the end of our relationship.”

While Scott’s statement insinuates that things have been off between them for months, Tinsley’s Instagram page tells a different story.

Just last month, the former Real Housewives of New York star shared a Valentine’s Day post on IG dedicated to Scott.

She posted photos of her now ex-fiance and her two fur babies and added a sweet message.

Was Tinsley Mortimer blindsided by the split?

Tinsley and Scott have been through several makeups and breakups over the years.

The couple met in 2017 when Real Housewives of New York alum Carole Radziwill set them up on a blind date.

And we watched their relationship blossom on the show, although they’ve had several hiccups along the way.

However, after Tinsley left for Chicago it appears that things were finally good between them.

Late last year, the 45-year-old even dished about their plans to get married and start a family.

But now that plan has changed, and a source told the media outlet that Tinsley was blindsided.

“This was not mutual, she was blindsided. She’s on the floor heartbroken and devastated,” claimed the insider. “She left everything for him because she didn’t think he’d ever call off the engagement.”

“She trusted him that this time was going to be different,” added the source.

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus on Bravo.