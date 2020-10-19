Tinsley Mortimer opens up about family planning with Scott Kluth — Here’s when RHONY alum will try for baby

Tinsley Mortimer has opened up about her plans to have a family with fiancé Scott Kluth. The Real Housewives of New York City alum even spilled about when she wants to try for a baby.

Life has drastically changed for Tinsley since she traded in reality television for a future with Scott in Chicago. Tinsley uprooted everything for her man and doesn’t regret it for even a second.

The couple is moving forward with the next chapter in their lives, which includes a wedding, babies, and not returning to Bravo.

Sign up for our newsletter!

When does Tinsley want to try for a baby?

Tinsley opened up about her future in a chat on the podcast Reality Life with Kate Casey. The reality TV star has family on the brain, that is for sure.

“We do want children. At this point we sort of feel like 2020, we are waiting for 2021 to do the things we planned like the wedding, and then we will work on the baby. That’s the plan,” she explained.

The RHONY alum is keeping specific plans for the wedding and baby private right now. Fans should be on the lookout for more updates, though, as Tinsley begins the wedding-planning process.

Tinsley did spill that she and Scott are looking for a house in Scottsdale, Arizona, where they have spent time during the coronavirus pandemic. No, they are not leaving Chicago. She referred to it as a second home where the couple can escape those frigid Chicago winters.

Read More Bethenny Frankel is single again — Former RHONY star split from Paul Bernon after 2 years together

Will Tinsley return to reality TV?

There has been speculation that Bravo may launch a Chicago franchise of Real Housewives featuring Tinsley. It turns out that is not part of Tinsley’s plans.

Although she would consider perhaps a return to reality TV in a friend capacity, Tinsley has no desire to have cameras follow her relationship with Scott. There is a lot of stress that comes with planning a wedding and a baby. Tinsley doesn’t want the extra pressure of filming.

Plus, Scott is a very private man, and it is one of the things that Tinsley loves about him. Life on reality television was hectic and full of anxiety for Tinsley. She doesn’t miss either of those things.

As for her former cast members, Leah McSweeney and Sonja Morgan are the only two people Tinsley plans to talk to now that she is done with The Real Housewives of New York City.

Tinsley Mortimer is ready to start a family with her love, Scott Kluth. Once the wedding is over, it will be time to start trying for a little one.

The Real Housewives of New York City is currently on hiatus at Bravo.