Tinsley Mortimer says RHONY chapter is closed, but socialite says she may film a scene with BFF Leah McSweeney

Dorinda Medley is somewhere shaking with anger about the news we’re about to drop.

Yes, Tinsley Mortimer might very well appear on our screens again, in future episodes of The Real Housewives of New York.

As you all know by now, the famous socialite left the show mid-season to live out her fairytale life with fiance, Scott Kluth.

Tinsley joined RHONY in 2017 and opened up to viewers about her desire to get married and start a family.

She was actually introduced to her now fiance, by former housewife Carole Radziwill and we got to see their first date on the show.

The couple had a rocky relationship with plenty of breakups and makeups. But by Season 12, they were back on track.

Then, news came that Tinsley and Scott were engaged and that she was leaving the show to be with her future husband in Chicago.

Will Tinsley ever return to RHONY?

The famous socialite has opened up about her departure during a stint on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast.

And, sorry to all you Tinsley fans but she has no plans to return to the popular series, telling Casey that she has closed that chapter of her life.

However, that doesn’t mean you won’t ever see the 45-year-old on RHONY again.

She is still friends with fan-favorite Leah McSweeney, and the two women might share some screen time in the future.

“I do have a real friendship with Leah and I do wanna continue to have that,” shared the socialite. “We talk all the time, and of course I’ll still watch the show and I’m curious to see this new season.”

As for making a formal return? Well, Tinsley says, “I’ve talked about, you know maybe filming a scene or two if I go back to New York…with Leah or something. You know, we’ll see.”

Tinsley talks having Leah on RHONY

The blonde beauty’s blossoming friendship with the newbie housewife, came at an opportune time.

Tinsley had a rough time with former castmate Dorinda Medley, who bullied her throughout the season.

Thankfully, Leah’s addition to the show gave Tinsley a partner in crime.

She tells the podcaster how great it was to have met and bonded with the Married to the Mob creator.

“Leah and I got close very fast. We had met and I had sort of tested her in a sense, filming together,” explained Mortimer.

“We hung out a couple times and when she did get the show, that was so exciting and I was so thrilled to have a younger girl on the show.”

“The two of us together was just so much fun,” shares Tinsley.

The Real Housewives of New York City is currently on hiatus on Bravo.