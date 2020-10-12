Bethenny Frankel is single again — Former RHONY star split from Paul Bernon after 2 years together

Bethenny Frankel is single again! The former The Real Housewives of New York City star has split from boyfriend Paul Bernon after two years together.

US Weekly was first to break the news the Skinnygirl mogul and film producer quietly decided to end their relationship a few weeks ago. The magazine revealed an insider close to the duo confirmed the breakup.

Neither Bethenny nor Paul have commented on the split. The former couple also hasn’t yet wiped their Instagram feeds clean of the other. However, there is social media evidence that perhaps trouble was brewing.

It has been over seven weeks since Bethenny posted a picture with Paul, and that was to celebrate national couple’s day. Paul hasn’t posted a photo of Bethenny since last November, honoring the RHONY alum on her birthday.

Unlike Bethenny, who shares her life on social media and posts frequently, Paul rarely posts on Instagram.

Bethenny and Paul appeared solid

The breakup news is a bit shocking, considering last month Bethenny gushed over her summer of fun with Paul to People magazine.

“He’s very solid, very together, very caring. We’re both sort of chill, believe it or not. People who know me say I’ve never seemed more clear, more calm or more settled,” she shared with the weekly magazine.

It wasn’t the first time Bethenny praised Paul either.

Throughout their relationship, she continuously expressed that Paul gave her a “different sense of happiness.” The film producer made Bethenny feel healthy and balanced, which was something new for her.

Shortly into their relationship, Paul and Bethenny moved in together, splitting their time between Boston and New York City.

Not so lucky in love

There is no question Bethenny has built a thriving business and reality television career. Bethenny, though, has struggled in her personal life.

The Real Housewives of New York City starlet has been married twice. Bethenny’s first marriage to Peter Sussman only lasted one year. Her second marriage to Jason Hoppy, father to her 10-year-old daughter Bryn, lasted nearly three years.

Unfortunately for Bethenny, her split from Jason has been full of drama, including a bitter custody battle. It was believed the divorce was final in 2016, but Bethenny recently revealed she and Jason are still legally married.

Plus, Bethenny suffered a devastating loss in 2018 when her on-again and off-again boyfriend, Dennis Shields, suddenly died.

Reality TV star Bethenny Frankel may be single again, but fans shouldn’t worry about her. Bethenny has a way of bouncing back from personal hardships stronger than ever.

The Real Housewives of New York City is currently on hiatus on Bravo.