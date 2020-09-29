Bethenny Frankel reveals marriage to Jason Hoppy preventing her from next step with boyfriend Paul Bernon

Even if former New York housewife Bethenny Frankel wanted to marry her boyfriend, Paul Bernon, she can’t.

Bethenny has confirmed that she is still legally married to her ex Jason Hoppy. Bethenny and Jason have had long legal troubles since splitting up in 2012.

At first, their romance was the envy of many. They quickly got pregnant with Bethenny’s only daughter Bryn and subsequently got a spin-off show of their wedding and her birth.

However, things quickly took a turn for the worse. Just a few years after getting married, they split up and began a long custody battle.

On The Real Housewives of New York City, Bethenny would often detail the threatening messages that Jason sent her.

Bethenny admits she is still legally married to Jason Hoppy

In 2016, the couple announced that they were finally divorced. So, what happened?

After sharing a cryptic message on social media leading fans to believe she was still married, she confirmed it on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live.

Andy asked Bethenny if she is considering marriage with now-boyfriend Paul Bernon. Bethenny and Paul have been dating since 2018, not long after the death of her ex Dennis Shields.

Bethenny said she was still married. Last year, Jason’s lawyer Robert Wallack released a statement that admitted they resolved custody in 2014. In 2016, they settled their financial issues.

Jason has still been pushing finalizing the divorce, but for some reason, Bethenny has blocked it. This is all according to Jason’s lawyer.

Since leaving the Real Housewives of New York City for the second time in 2019, Bethenny has been working on new projects. She also said she wanted to leave to have more time for her daughter.

Bethenny has recently started a new podcast

Bethenny has recently started a new podcast called Just B with Bethenny Frankel. She was also seen hanging out with former cast member Dorinda Medley.

Dorinda is the latest RHONY cast member to announce their departure from the series.

We wonder why Bethenny and Jason aren’t legally divorced yet if they worked out all of their financial and custody issues! Perhaps more will be revealed soon.

What’s your take on this mess?

The Real Housewives of New York City is currently on hiatus on Bravo.