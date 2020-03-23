Bethenny Frankel bonding with boyfriend Paul Bernon over coronavirus relief

Former Real Housewives of New York alum Bethenny Frankel is certainly doing her part in the fight against the coronavirus.

Frankel is observing the self-isolation protocols put in place by the government, to help cease the spread of the deadly virus.

However, this seems to have brought the housewife and her beau, Paul Bernon closer than they were before, despite being far away from each other.

Bethenny is at her Hamptons home

She is self-isolating with her 9-year-old daughter, Brynn, and their dogs, while Bernon is currently in Boston.

She recently shared her anxieties in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

She shared, “Paul is in Boston and I debated going to him last night but I feel — and I’ve told all my friends and I’ve given the advice based on lockdowns and being near your kids — we need to be at home where we feel the safest and the most comfortable.”

“Anxieties are at a high and I need to do my own routine and I need to be closest to my child and I need to have my backyard and my dogs and my things I can touch,” she stated, adding, “He’s working on helping me with Mass General and Boston efforts, and what’s interesting is we’re not together but this has brought us closer than ever.”

Frankel further explains, “You’re closer to the people that you can’t be with [because] you’re feeling like you want to talk to them and FaceTime them and you miss them… So we are closer than ever, but I want to go there. It’s just we’re both sort of panicked if I go and I can’t leave and it’s not rational because I’m sure I’d be able to leave, but you want to just feel in your safe place at the moment.”

Bethenny has been putting her fame and fortune to good use

The entrepreneur and her organization, B Strong have been working tirelessly to assist persons affected by this worldwide crisis.

Monsters and Critics recently reported that the RHONY alum and B Strong are raising money to create “corona kits” containing gloves, sanitizing wipes hand sanitizers and masks for distribution in poverty-stricken areas.

Frankel also tweeted that the organization had raised more than 50,000 dollars to purchase cash cards for families struggling to feed their children while they are home from school.

Furthermore, the Bravolebrity most recently announced that, in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic, B Strong and Global Empowerment Mission are partnering to produce 500,000 N95 masks.

The masks will reportedly be available in a matter of days and will be distributed to hospitals and the medical community at large, throughout the United States.