The Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel is making half a million masks available to those who need them most in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Bethenny is working hard to keep health workers protected as those in the medical field battle the outbreak.

TMZ was first to break the news Bethenny and her foundation, BStrong, are partnering with Global Empowerment Mission to get masks made as soon as possible.

Creating masks

The Skinnygirl founder revealed to the website she has been receiving over 1,000 messages a day from medical professionals begging for her help. Now Bethenny and her foundation are stepping up to do their part.

Due to the lack of essential medical supplies, like masks, FEMA told hospital workers they can get masks outside of normal channels. The hospitals will reportedly be reimbursed since it is crucial to get the supplies replenished quickly.

BStrong and Global Empowerment Mission are working with manufacturers all over the world to get half a million masks created.

Bethenny and her company have been cleared to get all of the masks delivered the moment they are available. She believes the half a million maks will be ready for delivery in a few days.

Helping families in need

Last week the reality TV star revealed to People magazine that BStrong was working to put relief packages together to aid those in need. Bethenny said she realized that so many families rely on their child’s school for meals and daycare.

“That made me feel just so sad for people whose children are less fortunate and have to be at school even if the parents don’t want them to. I’m no expert on infectious diseases, but I am a mother and a New Yorker, and instead of living in my own anxieties and fear, I can help less fortunate parents in dealing with theirs,” she explained to the outlet.

She and her foundation are putting together BStrong corona kits. These are essentials a family needs during the current health crisis.

As of now, the kits will contain, masks, gloves, antibacterial, and sanitization wipes, as well as hydration kits donated. The company is also working to raise funds to give cash cards to help feed the families in need.

Bethenny Frankel is helping those in need during the coronavirus health crisis. She and her foundation BStrong are making a half a million masks available to the medical community.