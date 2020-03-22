Brandon Maxwell and Christian Siriano from Project Runway are making supplies to combat coronavirus

In this time of crisis, everyone is volunteering their skills to combat COVID-19- including fashion designers Christian Siriano and Brandon Maxwell from Project Runway fame.

Brandon Maxwell, creator of the eponymous brand, got his big break as Lady Gaga’s fashion director in 2012. Now, in addition to running his fashion brand, he’s a judge on Bravo’s hit show Project Runway.

Christian Siriano originally rose to fame as a contestant on Project Runway and now works as a mentor. He’s been very successful since his time on the show, launching his own line.

The designers join in the relief effort

In an open letter posted to his Instagram yesterday, Brandon Maxwell announced that his team will be helping manufacture personal protective equipment.

“In response to this global crisis, we are now focusing our creative efforts on manufacturing PPE, starting with gowns,” the post read. “We have spent the past week researching the appropriate medical textiles to create these gowns and are proud to provide these much needed items to the doctors and nurses on the front lines of this crisis.”

Brandon included the graceful caption “Every season we try to teach ourselves something new. This is not what we had hoped to learn this season, but like many others, we will meet the occasion with full hearts, optimism, and gratitude for the opportunity to serve.”

Christian Siriano also wants to put his fashion skills to good use. “If @NYGovCuomo says we need masks my team will help make some. I have a full sewing team still on staff working from home that can help,” Christian tweeted at the New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday.

Cuomo tweeted back thanking Christian and asking to move the conversation over to direct messages to arrange the logistics of the operation.

Christian employs 10 seamstresses and the team hopes to make several thousand masks each week for the duration of the crisis.

Other fashion brands are helping out

The Project Runway stars aren’t the only fashion giants lending their skills to help out. Swimwear company Karla Colletto plans to reopen its closed Virginia factory to manufacture personal protective equipment.

Los Angeles Apparel founder Dov Charney, who formerly headed American Apparel, has announced that his company will help as well. They’ve been manufacturing surgical masks and will begin making gowns tomorrow. The ultimate goal for the 150,000 square foot factory is to make 300,000 masks and 50,000 gowns each week.

Project Runway is currently on hiatus but will return to Bravo later this year.