Wendy Williams insults Real Housewives stars while discussing Eboni K. Williams joining RHONY

Wendy Williams insulted Real Housewives stars while discussing Eboni K. Williams joining The Real Housewives of New York City as the first black cast member.

Eboni becoming part of RHONY has been a hot topic since its announcement, as Bravo came under fire for its lack of diversity in the Real Housewives franchise.

RHONY, RHOBH, and RHOC have all been predominately rich white women since the franchise premieres. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills took a small step forward for diversity by adding Garcelle Beauvais as a full cast member in Season 10.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now The Real Housewives of New York City has added Eboni as a full-fledged cast member for Season 13.

What did Wendy say about Real Housewives?

Wendy is known for bringing the shade on her talk show, The Wendy Williams show. One part of Wendy’s show is a hot topics segment where she gives her two cents on various trending subjects.

Today, the topic was Eboni and the hit Bravo franchise. Wendy didn’t hold back in her feelings.

“She’s too smart to be a housewife,” Wendy declared.

Read More Elyse Slaine and Leah McSweeney bash Ramona in Cameo video and make shocking claim about her sex...

Snap, Wendy insults the intelligence of other Real Housewives, while at least complimenting Eboni. Eboni is a smart woman who is a lawyer fighting cultural injustice.

It is not Eboni’s smarts that are in question, though. Wendy alludes to all the other ladies in the various Real Housewives shows’ lack of intelligence.

Not Wendy’s first Real Housewives insult

Wendy’s diss comes hot on the heels of her feud with The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, NeNe Leakes. After NeNe announced her exit from RHOA, Wendy had harsh things to say about NeNe in a Watch What Happens Live interview.

The talk show host insulted NeNe and her family, causing NeNe to come out swinging. NeNe went on a Twitter rant against Wendy.

She also blasted WWHL host Andy Cohen for not having her back.

Another slam of the Real Housewives came when rumors were swirling that Wendy was joining RHONY in 2019.

Wendy hit the town with her friend, Madina and announces she will not be doing “The Real Housewives of New York City”! Find out all of the details in today's Hot Topics at (link: https://t.co/WYh8tCzC34) https://t.co/eyP77ciBdX. pic.twitter.com/a6wsD8SWUe — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) July 31, 2019

Wendy shared on her show that she had a purple chair, her talk show, and she didn’t need to be on the Bravo franchise. The talk show host made it clear cameras would not invade her personal life.

Eboni K. Williams becoming a full-time cast member on The Real Housewives is such exciting news that Wendy Williams used it as a way to diss all of the Real Housewives ladies.

One of those females that Wendy shaded will most certainly have something to say about the comment.

Who do you think will be the first Real Housewives cast member to respond to Wendy?