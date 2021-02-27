Andy Cohen admits RHONY trailer won’t be released anytime soon

Andy Cohen shares that fans won’t be seeing a Real Housewives of New York trailer for the new season anytime soon. Pic credit: Bravo

It may be a long wait for Real Housewives of New York fans before they see a trailer for the new season. The new season, which is currently being filmed, has faced many obstacles in recent months, in part due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

However, fans were optimistic that they’d receive a new trailer some point soon, but those hopes were recently dashed when Bravo superstar Andy Cohen himself responded to a tweet asking when the trailer would be coming.

Andy Cohen confirms an RHONY trailer isn’t coming any time soon

To many RHONY fans, it seems that the current season is taking longer than usual to wrap up filming, and they may be right.

In fact, the filming for the upcoming season has been plagued by obstacles that have both slowed down and even halted filming at times. However, that doesn’t make fans any less eager to see what the newest season will have in store.

So, naturally, fans have been wondering when a trailer may be released. And captured by @queensofbravo, Andy responded to a fan tweet that asked, “@Andy #RHONY trailer coming anytime soon???? [four pairs of eye emojis].”

In one fail swoop, Andy went and dashed the dreams of RHONY fans with a direct and simple response.

“No,” he wrote.

What is prolonging the filming of new RHONY season?

The newest season of the Real Housewives of New York has been plagued by ongoing complications thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the end of Season 12, longtime Housewife Ramona Singer caught some criticism for not taking the pandemic more seriously. During the reunion, Ramona was even called out for traveling and quarantining in Florida with her family without following the guidelines.

However, that was just the beginning of trouble for the RHONY cast. As filming began for what will be the franchise’s thirteenth season, a crew member contracted COVID-19, which wasn’t a great start for the season.

And that wasn’t the worst of it. Just a few short months later, it was reported that a cast member had also contracted the virus. Although the cast member was never named, there was heavy speculation that it was RHONY newbie Leah McSweeney. That diagnosis put a halt to filming for the recommended two-week quarantine.

Then recently, RHONY star Luann de Lesseps also received a fair amount of criticism for partying with friends in Florida while not adhering to physical distancing and mask guidelines. While Luann stated that all guests had received negative COVID-19 tests prior to partying, some felt that it was still irresponsible behavior.

With all of these obstacles behind them, hopefully, the editing process for the season will remain on track and fans will receive the long-awaited trailer for Season 13.

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus on Bravo.