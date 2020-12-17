Here’s which RHONY stars are protesting New York City’s restaurant shutdown

Sometimes a common goal can override even the deepest of grudges. This is the case for at least two of the Real Housewives of New York City Housewives.

Leah McSweeney and Ramona Singer set aside their differences to attend a protest against restaurant closures in New York City.

The rally was held to protest the Governor’s decision to close indoor dining in New York City due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, protestors called for a bailout for restaurant owners.

Sign up for our newsletter!

RHONY housewife, Luann de Lesseps, was in attendance as well as rivals Leah McSweeney and Ramona Singer.

Leah says the transmission rate “does not warrant plummeting all these people into poverty”

In a bid to get others on board, Leah initially shared a post to her Instagram with a flyer graphic detailing the rally.

“Rally to save NYC restaurants, bars & jobs,” the snap read, followed by information for when and where the protest would take place.

“Who is joining us?!?” the 38-year-old captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leah McSweeney (@leahmob)

Once at the rally, Leah posted a series of pictures of several protest attendees.

“This isn’t about dining out,” her caption began. “Open your eyes. This is about hard working people, small business owners and NYC. There is no NYC without restaurants, our sous chefs, bus boys and bartenders, wait staff etc. They need help.”

Leah then expresses that the transmission rate of the virus isn’t a reason to shut down restaurants.

“1.4% transmission rate in indoor dining does not warrant plummeting all these people into poverty. Please pay attention!!! These photos say it [all]. [broken heart emoji].”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leah McSweeney (@leahmob)

Ramona steps up for small NYC businesses

RHONY fans know that Ramona Singer loves a good time. Over the last few seasons of the show, Ramona has become notorious for making plans with the girls and leaving them to entertain company elsewhere. This is often at a restaurant, of course.

So, naturally, the idea of restaurant closures in NYC would be a nightmare.

Like Leah, Ramona shared the same informational post prior to the rally and a series of photos afterwards.

In her caption, Ramona shared, “As a New Yorker I am appalled to see what is happening to the restaurant / hospitality industry!”

She then went on to question how the Governor and Mayor could expect businesses to survive along with a series of statistics.

“The CDC states indoor restaurant dining only represents 1.43% of covid cases 73% come from household gatherings…and what about subways, buses and planes? It is my opinion @nygovcuomo wants to bring New York City to its knees economically he wants to destroy it, the reason is because he needs a federal bail out. Prior to Covid New York State was already in serious debt. It is time we stand up and save our small businesses!!” she expressed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ramona Singer (@ramonasinger)

The Real Housewives of New York City is currently on hiatus on Bravo.