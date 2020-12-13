Leah McSweeney calls Ramona Singer a ‘geriatric Regina George’ as she blasts her RHONY costar

The Real Housewives of New York City’s newest lady, Leah McSweeney, really shook things up on the last season of the show.

She’s young, brash, opinionated, and tattooed — something the other RHONY ladies weren’t used to.

And while most of the housewives, specifically Leah’s friend Tinsley Mortimer, were able to get to know the Married to the Mob clothing creator, one particular housewife seemed determined to stay as far away from Leah as possible.

No surprise, that housewife is Ramona Singer.

The ladies clashed throughout the season, with Ramona continuously complaining that Leah wasn’t lady-like enough for her taste. So, to say they aren’t friends is an understatement.

So, when a friend of the show, Elyse Slaine, sent a Cameo video to an RHONY fan shading Ramona, it didn’t take long for her to fight back.

Elyse goes off on Ramona in Cameo video

Cameo is a website that allows you to purchase shout out video messages from celebrities. And one of the more popular celebrity groups to request videos from is The Real Housewives franchise.

So, naturally, Elyse is capitalizing on the franchise’s success and offers to send videos to fans as well.

Back in July, when a fan requested to be sent a video spilling some Ramona tea, Elyse took on the challenge.

In the video, she mocked Ramona’s claim that she has “50 best friends” and says, “well guess what b***h? now she’s down to 49 cuz I am out!”

At this point in the video, Elyse pulls Leah into the video to spill the tea on why Ramona can’t get a man.

Without hesitation, Leah says, “because she s**ts during sex,” before walking off camera.

Ramona calls out Leah and Elyse for bullying, Leah calls her ‘geriatric Regina George’

At the time, Ramona shot back in the comments of the video, writing, “There is absolutely no truth to this. These girls are blatantly lying to create fake news in order to try and gain their own fame. It is very sad , immature and quite frankly mean girl behavior. The both have daughters and Nicole Slaine @nikislaine is a family friend. What example are they teaching and sending them… that bullying is acceptable…”

Well as fans can imagine, Leah wasn’t going to take this shot lying down once Ramona brought her daughter into it.

In a now-deleted response to Ramona’s comment which recently resurfaced as a meme, Leah wrote, “ok geriatric Regina George aka Miss all lives matter Don’t worry about the example I set for my daughter. She has an open mind and heart. Treats all with respect.”

She concluded her response by stating, “Doesn’t see people or treat people as “less than”. Sees every race, religion, sexuality as equal. Elyse was ur actual friend (no idea why). You don’t deserve Elyse. OH HELL NO B***H!”

Will Ramona and Leah ever make amends?

The Real Housewives of New York City is currently on hiatus on Bravo.