RHONY: Luann de Lesseps teases the return of former costars Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer next season

Luann de Lesseps wants her former castmates to return. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ acepixs/Bravo

Real Housewives of New York star, Luann de Lesseps is teasing the return of Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer.

Both Housewives left the show on different terms last season. Tinsley surprised everyone by announcing mid-season that she was leaving New York for Chicago after getting engaged to Scott Kluth.

However, Dorinda’s exit was not a pleasant one. Fans accused the Housewife of being a bully and begged Bravo to fire her. but it seems the last straw was her lack of remorse during the Season 12 reunion.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Soon after the reunion, Dorinda announced her exit from the show, but could she make a return next season?

Luann de Lesseps teases Dorinda Medley’s return

Luann was a recent guest on Housewives Nightcap and she had plenty to talk about especially with the recent premiere of Season 13.

However, talks soon turned to former Housewife, Dorinda Medley who despite not being on RHONY anymore is still very much friends with Luann.

“You know Dorinda is great, I think she’s moved on from the show, I’m happy for her,” shared the 55-year-old. “She’s doing her Weight Watchers and she wrote a book and she’s keeping busy and she needed a break and let’s see what happens, you know maybe she’ll be back.”

The Bravo star noted how much her friend brought to the show despite a very rough season. “She brought a lot… she’s quick-witted and funny,” declared Luann.

She added, “Like I said you know maybe we’ll see her back next season.”

Luann wants Tinsley Mortimer back on RHONY

During her chat with the media outlet, the Real Housewives of New York star also mentioned another former cast member who could make a return, Tinsley Mortimer.

“Maybe we’ll see Tinsley back next season,” proclaimed Luann.

The New York socialite abruptly left the show last season to appease her then-fiance Scott Kluth. She moved out of the Big Apple to his hometown of Chicago to plan her dream wedding but a few months ago, Scott shockingly announced the end of their relationship.

Fans were surprised that the couple was not able to make the relationship work. But the Luann admitted that the breakup was not a surprise to her.

“I’m not surprised. I feel for her because God knows it’s never easy and I know that she wanted it so badly and wants to have a family and etcetera,” remarked the former countess.

“So of course I wasn’t happy about the news, but you know things happen for a reason and there’s a rhyme and a reason and I think that maybe she’ll be back to the show next season.”

Would you like to see Dorinda and Tinsley return to RHONY?

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.