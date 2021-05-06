RHONY: Leah McSweeney speaks on Tinsley Mortimer’s split from Scott Kluth

RHONY star Leah McSweeney weighs in with her opinion on Tinsley Mortimer’s breakup with Scott Kluth. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New York premiered last night, and fans are buckling up for another exciting season.

And while the cast is gearing up for Season 13’s episodes to start airing, they’ve made their usual rounds for promotion, including stopping by for an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

A hot topic for the evening surrounded former RHONY star Tinsley Mortimer. The alum notably left midway through Season 12 to start building her life with her then-boyfriend, Scott Kluth.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Unfortunately, it didn’t turn out to be the happily ever after that Tinsley was hoping for when Scott reportedly broke off their engagement.

While chatting with Andy Cohen, the current cast, including Tinsley’s close friend Leah McSweeney, weighed in with their thoughts on the former couple.

Leah says Tinsley ‘dodged a bullet’

Andy started the conversation when he shared a fan question, “For any of you who wants to say – what do you all think of Tinsley and Scott splitting? And how would you feel if she returned to New York? Well, Leah, you’re probably closest to Tinsley at this point. So, what did you make of their split?”

“Well, I don’t want to say anything too bad about him cuz he might come after me with lawyers,” Leah joked.

RHONY’s newest Housewife, Eboni K. Williams then cut in and told Leah, “I got your back.”

“Thank you, Eboni,” Leah continued. However, before she could finish her next thought, Leah was cut off by co-star Luann de Lesseps whispering while having a side conversation with someone off-camera.

Host Andy Cohen asked Luann what was going on, and the countess giggled in her reply, “Sorry, it’s been one of those crazy days. I’ve got cabaret clothes everywhere, and anyway, it’s fine.”

Her response received a couple of disapproving looks from her castmates before Andy reminded her, “we’re doing a show.”

Once everyone was back on track, Leah dished on her true feelings about Tinsley and Scott’s split.

“I think it said a lot more about him and his character. And I’m happy Tinsley is free. And she dodged a bullet, really.”

Ramona didn’t appreciate that Scott went to the press about his breakup with Tinsley

Leah’s co-star, Ramona Singer, also gave her perspective and it seems she isn’t too pleased with how Scott handled the split either.

“And I don’t like that he went to the press. Who announces – who announces that he stopped seeing her? It was up to her to say that, not him,” she said.

Leah agreed and continued, “He absolutely had no – he had no regard for her feeling or her life. And she, you know, left New York and gave up so much to be with him. And I would love for her to come back, and I hope that she does.”

It remains unclear if Tinsley will make a return to New York, and if she does, could that mean a return to RHONY?

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.