Luann de Lesseps wants Tinsley Mortimer back on The Real Housewives of New York

Real Housewives of New York City alum Tinsley Mortimer’s exit halfway through Season 12 was a shock to many fans. Although she had recently rekindled her romance with boyfriend Scott Kluth, her decision to leave before the season wrapped came as a surprise.

The majority of Tinsley and Scott’s relationship played out on the show after the two were introduced to each other by RHONY alum, Carole Radziwill, in Season 9.

Their romance came in hot and heavy, but Tinsley’s deep desire for commitment and marriage took a toll on Scott and their relationship.

The couple called it quits and both tried to move on with their lives. Although they have now split, back in Season 12 they had gotten back together, and that marked a big change as Tinsley chose to leave the show and New York City to focus on her future work Scott.

While fans were sad to see her go, others didn’t blame her. She had a rough season with co-star Dorinda Medley, which got even more intense by the time the reunion episodes rolled around.

Yet, despite her rough season, not all RHONY ladies were on the same page as Dorinda in terms of how they viewed Tinsley. In fact, longtime Housewife Luann de Lesseps recently shared that she would be happy to see Tinsley return to the show.

Luann would ‘love’ to see Tinsley return

During an interview with Behind the Velvet Rope David Yontef, Luann revealed that Tinsley would be a great Housewife to make her RHONY return.

David asked Luann if she had her pick, who from the past would she re-cast on the show.

According to Luann, one person she would like to see make their return is Tinsley.

“I’d love to see Tinsley come back, you know? Look, you know, we all have to be on the journey that we’re on,” Luann shared.

She continued, “And, you know, I think, you know, God knows I’ve had my issues with men. It’s always about a man.”

Luann carried on to joke about the past troubles she’s found thanks to men.

“If it’s not a pirate, it’s another marriage,” she said. “So, you know, it’s about the rebound. It’s about picking yourself up when, you know, when things happen to you that are not always, you know, positive.”

Who else would Luann like to see back on the RHONY cast?

According to Luann, it’s not just Tinsley that she would like to see make an RHONY comeback.

When David asked if Tinsley would be her first choice, Luann named two other alums who works be a welcome return.

“Oh gosh. Well listen, I’d love to see Tinsley come back. I’d love to see Aviva [Drescher] come back. And I’m always happy to see Jill Zarin,” Luann admitted.

