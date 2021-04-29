Luann de Lesseps says Season 13 of RHONY was ‘less angry’ without Dorinda Medley’s ‘negative energy’

Luann de Lesseps talks filming new season of RHONY without Dorinda Medley. Pic credit Scott Eisen/Bravo

Luann de Lesseps is dishing about Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New York, and it seems she’s not really missing her friend Dorinda Medley who was let go after last season.

There are no hard feelings between Luann and Dorinda. As a matter of fact, the two women still keep in touch. However, the former countess recently admitted that the show was much lighter and more positive without Dorinda’s negative energy.

Luann says RHONY was less angry without Dorinda

The Real Housewives of New York star had a recent chat with Us Weekly to promote to the upcoming season, and talks quickly turned to Dorinda Medley who caused quite a stir on the show during Season 12.

Dorinda’s behavior was so off-putting that fans called for her firing for constantly bullying former cast member Tinsley Mortimer. It seems the network listened to the fans because soon after the reunion wrapped, news hit that Dorinda had been fired from the show.

She’s since been replaced by newcomer Eboni K.Williams, and Luann recently admitted that RHONY was different without Dorinda’s negative energy.

“You know what, it was a little less angry--I hate to say it,” admitted Luann. “Because there was a lot of anger and a lot of negative, you know, and I love Dorinda [but] just the way it panned out, I don’t know. It was like the Tinsley thing…it was kind of a negative energy.”

Luann says RHONY cast kept it positive this season

The Real Housewives of New York star noted that after all the negativity that went down last season, they needed to lighten things up.

“This season…there was so much negativity going on in the world that we just had to keep it positive,” noted Luann.

“We had to go through so much that you just have to laugh sometimes and just, you know, have a good time. The world could be falling apart, and we have each other, so, so I’m grateful for that.”

Despite having a great season without Dorinda, the New York Housewife shared that she still keeps in touch with her friend.

“Oh yeah I keep in touch with Dorinda, I love Dorinda, We’re old friends,” commented the 55-year-old.

And as for whether she would like to see Dorinda make a return to the franchise at some point, the countess was in full support of that.

“You know listen, I love Dorinda, I would love to see her back on the show,” said Luann.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 premieres Tuesday, May 4 at 9/8c on Bravo.