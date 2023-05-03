RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice called out for ‘scary filter’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s OG, Teresa Giudice, is busy living in her love bubble with her husband, Luis Rules.

Since filming wrapped months ago and the reunion was filmed a few weeks ago, Teresa has been doing events and using her notoriety to cash in.

She recently shared photos of her look from a recent event, and she was almost unrecognizable because of the filter or Facetune she used on the images.

It was from an appearance in Boston. While the first photo taken from afar wasn’t noticeably edited, the middle image in the carousel showed Teresa with flawless skin, perfect makeup, and a very flattering jawline.

Teresa captioned the photos, “My look for our Boston event last night 🎉 Can’t wait to share pics from the show! Thanks to everyone that came out!❤️❤️❤️”

Her hair and makeup artists were also tagged as part of the caption.

Teresa Giudice called out for ‘scary filter’ and ‘heavy’ Facetune

The world of social media has opened up a can of worms regarding beauty standards. Combine that with influencers and reality TV stars who alter their appearances with surgeries, fillers, and filters — the lines of “reality” get blurred.

Teresa Giudice has been on The Real Housewives of New Jersey since its inception, and her looks have changed over the years. However, her most recent photos from an event she attended in Boston are more than just subtle changes, as followers noted.

One follower noted, “Facetune is HEAVY yo.”

Another mentioned the “scary filter” Teresa used before sharing the images.

Someone else took some time to think about what they wrote, saying, “I wonder what she would like just all natural, no filters, no makeup and certainly not those lips .. I understand they need makeup and [hairstylists] etc for filming but not always like this.

This is not what she really looks likes . Go natural Teresa you’ll thank yourself later in life ..”

RHONJ viewers call out Teresa Giudice’s use of filters and Facetune. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

RHONJ reunion sees Teresa Giudice upset

As The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 winds down, the reunion is just around the corner.

Teresa Giudice’s wedding is the season finale, and that was reportedly when Teresa and Melissa Gorga cut ties for good. The sisters-in-law haven’t seen eye to eye in many seasons, which isn’t shocking. However, the Gorgas not attending the wedding was stunning.

The women saw each other in person while filming the reunion, and Andy Cohen revealed things were intense. He even had to freak out at one point because things were just so insane.

Teresa is “done” with Joe and Melissa, but only time will tell if the family members can make up.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.