RHONJ: Teresa Giudice is ‘done’ with Joe and Melissa Gorga but wishes them ‘well’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion was filmed last week, and so much came out of it.

Teresa Giudice, the OG of RHONJ, took a stance on a long-standing issue.

After season after season of battling her brother Joe Gorga and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, she decided it was time to put everything to bed.

Season 13 was the breaking point for Teresa, and when her brother and Melissa skipped out on her wedding, it was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

They are at a point of no return as both parties have dragged the other repeatedly. With Teresa’s parents gone, there is no point in making peace with Joe and Melissa anymore.

Sign up for our newsletter!

So, how did Teresa leave things at The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion?

Teresa Giudice hits breaking point with Joe and Melissa Gorga

The Season 13 reunion of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will undoubtedly be one for the books.

Even Andy Cohen revealed it was a lot, and he’s done dozens of these hosting gigs.

According to a source who spoke with All About The Real Housewives, Teresa Giudice is 100 percent done with Joe and Melissa Gorga.

They said, “They are 100% done. Teresa has never went in on Melissa Gorga like she did at this reunion and it was because when they had problems – Teresa’s parents were alive and she wanted to keep the peace and not escalate it when things were already bad. With Teresa’s parents gone – she is tired of the lies and narrative being controlled by Melissa Gorga at her expense. Teresa told Andy that she is 100% done with Melissa and Joe Gorga but wishes them well.”

This isn’t shocking given what has transpired over the season and the fact that Teresa hasn’t spoken to her brother or Melissa since August. There has been tension since they joined the show, which has progressively worsened.

Gia Giudice and Antonia Gorga are brought into the feud

There is an unspoken rule that kids are off limits in the Housewives world, and for the most part, it is respected.

During the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Rachel Fuda asked whether the cousins, meaning Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga’s children, were close.

That set in motion a minor spat between Teresa and Melissa on the bus when the former revealed Milania Giudice was hurt that Antonia Gorga skipped her sweet 16 birthday party. The two girls have been close and were always playing together in earlier seasons. Melissa was not happy Teresa name-dropped her daughter and continued to defend her, saying she was at a cheer competition that weekend.

In the season finale, Joe reveals Gia Giudice called him and told him he needed to leave Melissa. This was reportedly in a confessional. It was addressed at the reunion, with Andy Cohen calling Gia to find out her side of the story.

Gia admitted to calling her uncle, but it was to beg him to attend Teresa and Luis Ruelas’ wedding. She wanted them to mend fences as the two siblings are all the two have left with their parents gone.

Unfortunately, it looks like the relationship is done.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.