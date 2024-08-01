RHONJ’s Rachel Fuda pokes fun at John Fuda and shares update amid concerns

Rachel Fuda is poking fun at her husband John Fuda after his dramatic moment in the latest episode.

People have aired concerns after a scene showed John having an allergic reaction during a boys’ night at Joe Gorga’s house.

Frank Catania and Joe Benigno were also there, having fun with the other Jersey husbands until a bone marrow whiskey shot led to a medical emergency.

John told the men he was having trouble breathing and an ambulance was called, despite his protests.

Luckily, the EMTs assisted the RHONJ star and he did not need to be taken to a hospital.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

A few shady viewers have aired suspicions on social media about John’s strange behavior.

Meanwhile, others have been asking his wife Rachel for an update on his health.

Rachel Fuda shares an update on John Fuda after his medical emergency

Rachel shared an update about John on TikTok noting that when the incident occurred she was at home with the kids and received a call from an RHONJ producer.

The mom of three said she was initially panicked but was later told that John was okay.

However, Rachel noted that when her husband came home that night he was still having trouble breathing, but refused to go to the ER.

The next day, John was “significantly better but still not a hundred percent,” noted Rachel, who then insisted that he see an allergist.

“I convinced him to go to the allergist, they do a full allergy panel on him and he’s literally not allergic to anything,” exclaimed the brunette beauty. “How anti-climatic is that?”

Rachel pokes fun at John’s ‘dramatic’ scene

Rachel posted another TikTok video noting that since they ruled out an allergic reaction, John might have swallowed a bone fracture when he took the bone marrow shot.

That was the consensus from Rachel’s hair stylist who thinks “A piece of the bone chipped off and was lodged in John’s throat, causing all these other symptoms to happen.”

However, now that John is good, the Bravo Housewife uses the moment to make fun of her husband’s dramatic moment.

“My life is complicated enough the last thing I need is more drama,” said Rachel in the video, using a voiceover from Disney’s Hanna Montana.

A photo of John from Episode 12 appeared on the screen, showing the nasal tube strapped to his face.

“Hello drama,” exclaimed Rachel in the funny clip.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.