RHONJ viewers call out John Fuda’s ‘strange’ behavior in the latest episode

John Fuda made quite an impression on viewers in the latest episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and now he’s getting called out on social media.

John joined Joe Benigno, Frank Catania, and Jenn Fessler’s husband Jeffrey for a guys’ night at Joe Gorga’s house, and things took an unfortunate turn.

Rachel Fuda’s hubby appeared to be having an allergic reaction to something, and at some point during the night, the men were so concerned they called an ambulance.

John raised objections to calling emergency services despite exclaiming that he was having trouble breathing.

Despite his protest, Joe Benigno called for help, but when they told John the ambulance was on the way, he tried to dash out.

Now, RHONJ fans are dissecting the moment on social media and bringing up John’s drug past as a reason for his behavior.

RHONJ viewers blast John Fuda’s ‘strange’ behavior in Episode 12

An X user posted a clip of John from the episode and wrote, “Bro was acting like he had a warrant out for his arrest. They were EMT not the cops.”

That post garnered a lot of feedback from RHONJ viewers.

Bro was acting like he had a warrant out for his arrest. They were EMT not the cops. #rhonj pic.twitter.com/aFcV28OoLj — Pizza Troll (@Youoldtroll) July 29, 2024

“Yeah…that was very strange. It’s probably what he’s used too. Being on the run,” said a shady commenter.

“He’s having flashbacks of red blue lights🚔🚔,” added someone else.

Another viewer exclaimed, “I am so glad that I wasn’t the only one who thought something was up with him acting like that? Idk the reason, but he was definitely acting scared of something.”

“Looks like he was on a drug that didn’t agree with the Alcohol. That would explain not wanting to go to the ER where they would take blood,” claimed someone else.

However, a few people came to John’s defense in the comments.

One said, “I’m guessing everyone making idiotic comments never worked in an ED. If you did you’d know that drunk + severe allergic reaction can make people act out and appear combative.”

Another reasoned, “There are lots of people who turn down emt services when they’re called. Y’all are beyond trying too hard to make someone look bad.”

John and Rachel Fuda are enjoying time with their family

Meanwhile, this might be the last time we see John and his wife, Rachel Fuda, on RHONJ, so you better soak up the last few moments.

Andy Cohen recently confirmed that the franchise is getting a reboot with fresh new faces, similar to what happened with RHONY.

John and Rachel caused a stir during their two seasons on the show, gaining some great supporters after going head-to-head with OG Teresa Giudice.

While the couple wait for official word about their future on the franchise, they’ve been spending quality time with their loved ones.

The pair recently enjoyed some time at the Jersey Shore celebrating a friend’s birthday.

Rachel posted photos from the celebration, and they looked happier than ever during the adult night out without their kids.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.