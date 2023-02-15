John Fuda on RHONJ: Everything we know about Rachel Fuda’s husband

Newcomer Rachel Fuda is already making waves on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

A new addition to the cast this season, Rachel was introduced on last week’s RHONJ Season 13 premiere as a friend of Dolores Catania’s.

Rachel has also been close with Brittany Mattessich, Frank Catania’s girlfriend, for over a decade.

The RHONJ rookie also has a connection to new co-star Melissa Gorga: the Gorgas’ 15-year-old son Gino goes to school with Jaiden Fuda, Rachel’s teenaged stepson, and the boys have become good friends.

Bravo fans also met Rachel’s husband, John Fuda, during the RHONJ husbands’ sexy calendar photoshoot, where Rachel revealed that John had actually modeled before – and even scored a role on Law & Order.

So who is John Fuda? Here’s everything we know so far about the newest Real Husband.

John and Rachel Fuda’s relationship timeline

According to Bravo, Rachel and John first met at a nightclub, the 46 Lounge, in Totowa, New Jersey, around 2015.

At the time, Rachel was working as a bartender at various clubs in the area; she said that John used to show up at whatever bar she was tending to try and ask her out.

Because Rachel had just gotten out of a different relationship, she said she brushed John off at first, but he was persistent and eventually persuaded her to go out on a date.

The couple married in January of 2017 in River Vale, New Jersey, and Rachel officially became a stepmom to Jaiden, John’s teenage son from a previous relationship.

Since then, the Fudas have continued to grow their family and now have two young daughters of their own: Gianella, a.k.a “GiGi,” 2, and Giuliana, who was born less than two months before Rachel started filming RHONJ.

In a Mother’s Day Facebook post dedicated to Rachel, John thanked his “beautiful wife” for “being our families’ rock.”

What does John Fuda do for a living?

According to Newsweek, both Fudas work for their own small business, the North Bergen, New Jersey-based parking management company Valet King, which John founded in 2013.

John’s LinkedIn page lists him as the “#1 Valet Parking Expert” in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Rachel and John are also involved in John’s family’s business, Fuda Tile, which was founded more than 70 years ago and has five showrooms across the Garden State.

Bravo fans have yet to uncover the lost footage of John’s rumored Law & Order guest spot – but if anyone does find it, we would love to see.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.