RHONJ’s Melissa Gorga accused of ‘teaching her daughter’ to be ‘vindictive’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on the brink of a full-cast reboot because cast dynamics have gotten so out of pocket.

Melissa Gorga, who has been on the show since its third season, is well and truly on the chopping block.

Despite continued drama with sister-in-law Teresa Giudice, Melissa has connections with many of her fellow cast members, which should theoretically make her a slam dunk for a comeback.

Sadly, Melissa didn’t have much skin in the game on Season 14 because Teresa elected not to acknowledge her, which resulted in the long-running cast member putting in the work of a guest cast member.

After the season concluded, Melissa continued talking about the ladies in interviews and even made rude comments about Jennifer Aydin at her husband’s comedy show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

With network executives and producers wanting to make the show less toxic, you’d think the cast would feel a sense of responsibility to rein in their behavior.

Either way, Jennifer finally broke her silence late last month after staying relatively quiet in the aftermath of Season 14.

Jennifer recently hit back at Melissa and Joe

One of the biggest things she talked about was how Melissa and Joe Gorga treated her at Bravo Con.

Over the weekend, Melissa seemingly responded with a TikTok dance, which included her daughter, Antonia Gorga.

“If worried what every b***h in New York was saying about me, I’d never leave the house,” Melissa lip-synched at the beginning of the video.

If you’re wondering where the iconic line stemmed from, it was Kim Cattrall’s legendary character, Samantha Jones, on Sex and the City.

After the line of dialogue played out, Melissa and Antonia danced to “Blah Blah Blah” by Kesha, which many viewers took to be a pointed message to Melissa’s critics.

Fans now believe Melissa is bringing her daughter into the drama

In the past, Melissa has typically kept her children away from these types of posts and called out her niece, Gia Giudice, for getting involved in drama.

While many positive comments were below the video, one negative post stood out because a fan believed that Melissa was attempting to stir the pot.

Melissa is criticized. Pic credit: @MelissaGorga/Instagram

“She’s teaching her daughter to be like her,” it reads.

“Vindictive.”

It makes you wonder if Melissa will bring Antonia into the on-screen drama with their family should she return for RHONJ Season 15.

Over the last six months, there have been countless reports that producers are ready to reboot the show, but casting decisions have yet to be made.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.