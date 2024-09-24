Jennifer Aydin says Margaret Josephs ‘burned’ her on RHONJ: ‘I don’t have anything more to fear’

Jennifer Aydin has been feuding with Margaret Josephs for years.

As we’ve realized in recent years, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast can’t play nice, and the drama has become too much for viewers.

With the show’s future in doubt, Jennifer is opening up about her thoughts on all things Season 14 after the reunion was scrapped.

In a new appearance on the All About The Real Housewives podcast, the mother of five was put on the spot with many fan questions.

Jennifer was asked whether she thought Melissa and Margaret’s relationship was genuine or if it was put on for the show.

“I think it’s strategic,” the 47-year-old declared.

“I think they will get along for the greater good,” she added, hinting that Melissa and Margaret probably wouldn’t be friends if it weren’t for the show.

Margaret has dropped many allegations about Jennifer and her life

Over the last few seasons, Margaret and Melissa have been joined at the hip as they go to war with Teresa Giudice and some of their co-stars, so it’s not a bad theory.

There is safety in numbers on these shows because those who don’t get along with most cast members are deemed a problem and let go, which could ultimately be the fate awaiting both Jennifer and Teresa.

Jennifer explained that Jackie Goldschneider was vocal with her from the jump, saying, “Margaret’s the one you need to watch out for.”

However, Jennifer feels like Margaret “already burned” her, so she believes there isn’t much more her enemy could do to get one over on her.

Margaret previously implied that Jennifer was a drug addict and brought up Bill Aydin’s affair on camera in an attempt to get back at her nemesis.

“I don’t have anything to fear anymore with Margaret,” Jennifer doubled down on the podcast.

“And I think she got a lot of heat for calling me a drug addict.”

Jennifer is unaware how Margaret learned of Bill’s infidelity

Jennifer said that she’s thankful Margaret apologized for the drama, but she’ll never forget that Margaret brought up her husband’s infidelity on camera.

“You know, I owned it; I shared my husband’s story because I thought there was power in my story and that you don’t leave a good man who did a bad thing,” she added.

When asked how Margaret found out about Bill’s affair, Jennifer revealed she was still in the dark about who shared the information with her.

It’s surprising that Jennifer still has these questions for Margaret after all these years.

Still, Margaret has the inane ability to find out details about her cast members with minimal effort.

We don’t know whether that will come back to haunt her when producers decide on the RHONJ Season 15 cast, but we should have some clarity in the coming months.

What are your thoughts on Jennifer’s sentiments about Margaret and Melissa’s friendship being strategic?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus at Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.