Here’s why Margaret Josephs doesn’t regret comment to Jennifer Aydin that ‘kids are resilient’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers are throwing back Margaret Josephs’s words in her face after a rough Season 14 finale.

People are pointing out that when Jennifer Aydin told Margaret that her kids were hurt after she spilled the tea on Bill Aydin’s affair, she responded, “Kids are resilient.”

They’re saying the same thing to Margaret amid outrage over Luis Ruelas wishing harm on her kids.

The 57-year-old was asked about her comment to Jennifer during a guest appearance on Two T’s in a Pod and she doubled down on the remark.

Before you grab those pitchforks, Margaret has a good reason for not regretting the bold statement.

She explained the context of her words as Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp grilled her about everything that took place on the show and behind the scenes this season.

Margaret Josephs doubles down on her past comment to Jennifer Aydin

Season 12 was a painful one for Jennifer Aydin after the world found out that her husband Bill had an affair years ago.

Margaret was the one who dropped the bomb and during a scene from Season 12, Jennifer tearfully aired concern about how her kids would be affected by the news of their dad’s indiscretion.

“Kids are resilient, you’ll go to therapy and you’ll work it out,” retorted Margaret.

When Teddi asked the RHONJ star if she regretted the comment, she said “No.”

“I was trying to console her like, ‘Bill’s a wonderful father, You’re a wonderful mother. Your kids love you, and they’re going to get through this because you’re wonderful, wonderful parents,'” Margaret explained.

The Bravo star said she wasn’t trying to hurt Jennifer or her kids, and affirmed, “They are resilient, and I can speak from that because my children are resilient.”

Does Margaret Josephs know anything about Season 15 of RHONJ?

The Two T’s in a Pod hosts delved into a lot during their chat with Margaret and they didn’t let her leave without asking if there was any news about next season.

Unfortunately, Margaret is still in the dark about the future of the franchise and she has no idea what the Bravo executives will do.

“I mean they say it publicly, they don’t know,” said the RHONJ star. “It could be rebooted, it could be some people coming back.”

Either way, Margaret ended the season with a bang and she’s fine if this is the end of the road.

“I go out on top. That’s the way I go” exclaimed the Caviar Dreams Tuna Fish Budget Author. “Whatever it is, it’s been a great run. I’ve been very blessed.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.