RHONJ: Jennifer Aydin says she regrets confessing about husband Bill Aydin’s affair when confronted

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin has some regrets about fessing up to husband Bill Aydin’s affair. If she had to do it all again, she would have kept quiet.

Jennifer made the admission during her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and explained why she wishes she hadn’t gone public with Bill’s infidelity.

The mom-of-five kept the secret for years and planned to take it to her grave. However, when castmate Margret Josephs confronted her about it Jennifer finally admitted that it was true.

Since then, the affair storyline has been all over the blogs and now the usually outspoken Bravo Housewife wishes she had taken another approach regarding the sensitive issue.

Jennifer Aydin says she regrets admitting to husband’s affair

During an intense game of “Do You Regret It?” Jennifer was reminded of things she has said or done in the past and had to reveal if she stands by the action or if she regrets it.

As for whether she regrets admitting that Bill had an affair, Jennifer answered, “Yes.”

Her response surprised host Andy Cohen who then asked if she would have just lied and said the affair accusations were not true.

Jennifer noted that denying Bill Aydin’s extramarital affair would not be “true to who I am, I’m always very forthright and sometimes to my detriment.”

However, she explained, “[There are] other people involved. My in-laws are very upset with him and my children are very upset,” explained Jennifer. “But I do believe there’s power in my story and, you know we ultimately have a happy ending.”

Jennifer later added more reasons why she should have opted to deny the cheating allegation.

“That’s because of some of the pressure that Bill has been receiving from his family since this came out,” noted the Bravo Housewife.

Jennifer Aydin fesses up about another major regret

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star also confessed to another regret during her sting on WWHL. Another major topic of conversation surrounding Jennifer this season has been her nose job which she had done while visiting her family in Turkey.

However, she has expressed much displeasure after undergoing the surgery and was asked by Andy Cohen if she regrets it.

“Yes, I do,” admitted Jennifer. “It’s alright. You know what? I think it’s settling in nicely, but if I knew then what I know now, I just would’ve left well enough alone.”

Jennifer also had chin implants but they have since been removed as Jennifer didn’t like the final results. Despite her regret, the Jersey Housewife has to live with her new nose.

“It’s alright, s**t happens, people,” she admitted.

