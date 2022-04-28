Margaret Josephs shares whether she regrets bringing up Bill Aydin’s affair

Does Margaret Josephs regret her actions towards Jennifer Aydin? Pic credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Margaret Josephs upset her Real Housewives of New Jersey castmate Jennifer Aydin when she revealed on camera that Bill Aydin had cheated on her years ago. But does she regret her actions?

While the revelation was not a surprise to Jennifer it was something she had kept a secret from her family and friends– and had every intention of taking it to her grave.

However, that didn’t go as planned since Margaret brought up the affair during a cast party early in the season.

Jennifer was very emotional throughout the season and eventually admitted that she had never really dealt with the affair.

After Margaret spilled the beans, she had to not only tell her kids and her family but Jennifer also had to revisit the topic with her husband Bill as her anger resurfaced from what he had done.

After seeing how torn up Jennifer was this season, Margaret recently admitted she would have never said a word if she knew that would have been her castmate’s reaction.

Does Margaret Josephs regret talking about Bill Aydin’s affair?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star opened up about Jennifer’s reaction to the affair bombshell that played out this season.

During a chat with Us Weekly, Margaret was asked if she regrets her action after seeing how it affected her castmate.

“If I knew, and I said this to her, that she would crumble like that, I would’ve never said it. I really wouldn’t,” said Margaret, who noted she had no idea it would bring her co-star to tears, “’cause I knew she knew about the affair.”

“Like I had said to her before, ‘I didn’t wanna cut you to the core.’ We’ve never seen her cry, she’s been such a villain for so many years. Who would know that she was gonna be like that?” reasoned the 55-year-old. “I would never wanna see her crumble like that.”

Margaret Josephs said she wanted to point out Jennifer Aydin’s hypocrisy

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star explained her reason for outing Bill Aydin to the group was to point out the hypocrisy in Jennifer’s behavior.

Margaret, who admitted to cheating on her ex-husband with her current husband Joe, said she was tired of being judged and shamed by Jennifer. She wanted to remind Jennifer that her husband was a cheater as well.

“I brought up the affair because I said ‘you’re a hypocrite,'” explained Margaret. “It was not about Bill at all and the affair. It was just about her constantly attacking me and the sexual harassment of me, degrading it… all these things.”

“In the meanwhile, you celebrate your husband and make it out like he’s perfect when he was no different, and that was my point,” she added.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.