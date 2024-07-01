RHONJ critics drag Melissa Gorga for calling Gia Giudice ‘a child’

Melissa Gorga is getting dragged online for referring to her niece, Gia Giudice as a “child,” in the latest episode.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans are known for bashing the eldest Giudice sister for constantly involving herself in the drama among the cast.

However, this time they admitted that Gia was not at fault for defending herself after John Fuda brought her name into the mix.

Things took a turn when he referred back to Jackie Goldschneider’s coke analogy about Gia — in response to Teresa Giudice calling him a drug dealer.

Once word got back to Gia and Teresa, they addressed it with Jenn Fessler when the group showed up for an event.

Jenn was caught in the crosshairs as she tried to defend John against the mother-daughter duo and was later chided by Rachel Fuda and Margaret Josephs.

Melissa also berated Jenn for engaging with Gia, telling her, “She’s a child, why are you talking to a child about adult conversations?”

RHONJ fans are upset with Melissa Gorga for calling Gia Giudice a ‘child’

Once Episode 9 aired, it didn’t take long for RHONJ viewers to sound off on social media, and they were not happy with Melissa.

People jumped to Gia’s defense and slammed Melissa for referring to the 23-year-old as a child.

“Hey, Melissa. Gia isn’t a child. She’s 23 years old. How old were u when you when u married Joe? Were you a child then too? Please STFU. A walking contradiction,” noted an X user.

“Let’s be real, Melissa keeps saying Gia is a ‘child’ because she’s terrified Gia is going to snatch her 🍅 and by the looks of it she can,” reasoned someone else.

One commenter wrote, “Melissa, shut up. Gia is a grown woman, and is more articulate than you’ll ever be.”

“Melissa needs to keep Gia’s name out of her mouth if she wants to continue dismissing her by calling her a ‘child'” another X user exclaimed.

Viewers are not interested in Melissa and Joe Gorga’s storyline

Meanwhile, Melissa had another storyline, but viewers simply weren’t interested.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, RHONJ fans sparked outrage before they even watched the episode after a teaser was posted online.

The scene featured the wedding of Melissa’s cousin Nicholas Marco and was officiated by Joe Gorga.

However, after all the backlash, it turned out to be much ado about nothing because the wedding scene only got a few minutes of airtime.

Did you enjoy the last episode? Tell us what you think about the Melissa versus Gia drama.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.