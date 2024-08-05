RHONJ’s Jennifer Aydin slammed for ‘way too much ozempic’

Another day, another Jennifer Aydin controversy.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star continues to find trouble, even when she isn’t looking.

As RHONJ Season 14 comes to a close, Jennifer is being slammed for her slim-looking figure in a recent share.

While spending time in the Hamptons over the weekend, the RHONJ star shared a snap with a friend.

She captioned the share, “Weekend in the Hamptons??? Leg’s Go.”

It was done to highlight her outfit with a high slit and her friend’s long-looking legs, but the critics came.

Jennifer Aydin called out over ‘way too much ozempic’

It didn’t take long for critics to come for Jennifer Aydin after she posted a photo that highlighted her slim physique.

One commenter said, “Way too much Ozempic,” and later corrected themselves by saying, “sorry monjaro [sic].”

Someone else threw shade at Jennifer, writing, “Ugh you are contaminating the Hamptons. Please stay home.”

Using weight loss medications such as Ozempic and Mounjaro has become all the rage among Housewives.

Dolores Catania admitted to using the drug, as have some other women across various franchises.

The era of slimmed-down Housewives is here, and critics have taken every chance they can get to throw shade and accuse the women of using weight loss medications to aid in their slim-down.

Jennifer Aydin and her RHONJ Season 14 controversy

Jennifer Aydin has made The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers talk during Season 14.

Her altercation with Danielle Cabral during Teresa Giudice’s Tulum party set the tone for what was coming during the rest of the season.

It came back during the Season 14 finale when the women went at it again, resulting in another physical altercation. This time, though, it was in public at Rails Steakhouse, where Dolores Catania hoped to bring peace to the women.

How it all ended forced Bravo to cancel the Season 14 reunion and instead film something else to wrap up the season.

As for Season 15, filming won’t begin anytime soon, as it has reportedly been “put on ice” while the executives decide what to do. If another season is where they choose to go, decisions and filming won’t begin until 2025.

Jennifer isn’t worried, though. She revealed what she would do if she weren’t asked back to film Season 15, which earned her a lot of criticism.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.