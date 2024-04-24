RHONJ star Dolores Catania and boyfriend Paul Connell boast 70-pound weight loss

Dolores Catania will be sporting a slender new figure for the new season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and her boyfriend, Paul Connell, is right there with her.

The two recently dished about their combined 70-pound weight loss, and yes, they went the controversial route.

Dolores hasn’t been shy about her Ozempic use despite getting backlash for using the popular diabetes drug back in 2023.

The RHONJ star has since switched to Mounjaro, and she’s been dropping the extra pounds and loving it now that she’s back to her high school weight.

It didn’t take much convincing for Paul to jump on the bandwagon, and he’s also been seeing results from taking the weekly injectable.

Now, the hot couple is raving about their weight loss and how much their lives have improved over the past several months.

RHONJ star Dolores Catania is back to her high school weight of 129 pounds

Dolores opened up about her weight loss to the U.S. Sun, revealing that she had started at 157 pounds.

However, the RHONJ star revealed that for the first time since high school, she’s finally hit a new low, in a good way, now weighing less than 130 pounds.

“As of this morning, 129. That’s high school weight,” Dolores told the media outlet. “I feel great. I feel the best I ever have in my life.”

Despite the drastic slim-down, the mom of two admitted she has a goal weight of 125 pounds that she wants to hit.

Meanwhile, the weight loss injections have helped the Bravo star to change her lifestyle.

“I was a big carb person. I was Doritos, chips, onion dip. Now, it makes me nauseous. So I absolutely don’t eat that anymore,” she revealed.

Dolores and her boyfriend, Paul Connell, have lost 70 pounds

Meanwhile, Dolores is not the only one celebrating a weight loss accomplishment; her boyfriend Paulie has also seen dramatic results.

Paulie was put on weight loss medication by his doctor in June 2023 after being deemed “overweight,” and since then, he’s lost 40 pounds.

“I didn’t know 40 pounds was sitting there. It was doing damage. My visceral fat was through the roof,” he told the media outlet.

Paulie started at 230 pounds and dropped to 190 — now only taking “maintenance” doses of the injection to maintain his current weight.

However, the Ireland native is happy to report a positive bill of health.

“From a doctor’s perspective, my blood, my health, I mean everything [is healthy]. Blood pressure medication came down,” said Paulie.

Dolores and Paulie have now lost 70 pounds combined and couldn’t be happier with their results.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 premieres Sunday, May 5 at 8/7c on Bravo.