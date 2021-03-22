RHONJ’s Jennifer Aydin claims Andy Cohen has his favorite Housewives ‘and it’s definitely not me’

Jennifer Aydin doesn’t think she’s one of Andy Cohen’s favorite housewives Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but her outgoing personality has made for some entertaining television.

Jennifer has often been outspoken, and many have taken her demeanor as offensive or rude. She’s ruffled the feathers of a few of her castmates, including Melissa Gorga.

Melissa and Jennifer have had a difficult time getting along. Melissa recently described her love-hate relationship with Jennifer on her guest appearance on In The Know, and she said, “I wanna like her because she has like this funny vibe that I wanna like and when she wants to be nice, she is so nice.”

Jennifer has done her best this season to get on better terms with Melissa, which included telling her about realtor Michelle Pais’s claim that Joe Gorga owed her husband money.

Melissa seemed appreciative of the olive branch that Jennifer extended and it seemed like the women were starting to get to a better place.

Jennifer’s outspoken behavior and antics may not be for everyone but she seems to be okay with that.

She recently took to Twitter and revealed that she thinks Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen has his favorite housewives, and she doesn’t believe she’s one of them.

Jennifer was a recent guest on Watch What Happens Live, and some fans didn’t approve of the way Andy spoke to her while she was being interviewed.

A fan commented on Twitter and said, “My DVR also recorded WWHL w [Jennifer Aydin] and I’m not mad, even if Andy is still condescending AF.”

Jennifer replied nonchalantly and said, “I guess he has his favorites…and it’s definitely not me, obviously. #cantwinemall.”

Jennifer Aydin tells a RHONJ fan that she isn’t one of Andy’s favorite housewives Pic credit: @realsmokes24/Twitter @JenniferAydin/Twitter

Jennifer’s recent post is not the first time she’s claimed that Andy isn’t a fan of hers. Following last season’s reunion, a fan commented that Andy acted shady toward her.

Jennifer responded and said, “I think it’s his job to be shady. He is, after all, the king of all housewives. And yes, I’m obviously not his favorite, but that can always change – I’m spicy and an acquired taste-like tequila.”

Jennifer Aydin has said she is not one of Andy’s favorites in the past Pic credit:@plainviewsue/Twitter @JenniferAydin/Twitter

Andy Cohen comes under fire for playing favorites

Jennifer’s recent claim that Andy has his favorite housewives is not the first time he has been called out for playing favorites.

In the past, fans criticized Andy for catering to his favorite Below Deck cast members at their reunion show. Fans believed that Andy took it easy on the cast members he liked and was particularly hard on those who he favored less.

Andy spoke out on his SiriusXM radio show and used the excuse that he was not as heavily involved with Below Deck as with shows like the Real Housewives franchises.

He said, “I am more of a hired hand as the host of the Below Deck reunion. I don’t have anything to do with Below Deck. I’m not a producer,”

It’s possible that because Andy is also a producer for the Real Housewives franchises, he feels he can be more biased toward certain cast members’ behavior.

Andy has never openly stated that he has favorite housewives, but it’s evident that Jennifer does not think she would make that list. Not to mention that Andy has revealed previously that not all Bravo stars have his personal phone number, but some do.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.