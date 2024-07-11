RHONJ’s Jennifer Aydin and Teresa Giudice were flooded with compliments while twinning with curly hair

Teresa Giudice is the newest cover girl for Bella Magazine, and she recently attended the cover party with her best friend Jennifer Aydin by her side.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars looked like sisters after getting glam for the event, with both choosing to rock their curls.

The OG recently switched up her style and got many compliments after debuting her natural curly locks.

Jennifer has also rocked her curls in the past and now she was twinning with her best friend as they celebrated Teresa’s big moment.

The OG shared snaps from the celebration as they partied the night away along with a few other friends.

At first, it appeared to be a girl’s night out for the pair as Teresa’s husband Luis Ruelas wasn’t in the batch of photos.

We assumed he was laying low after recently accompanying his wife to Live with Kelly and Mark and getting clowned when she compared him to the morning show host.

However, Luis was very much in the mix as we spotted him in other photos from the event.

RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice celebrates magazine cover with Jennifer Aydin

Teresa is gracing the cover of Bella Magazine and she stunned at the party celebrating the summer issue.

In photos shared online, the mom of four rocked a Grecian-styled dress with luscious curls.

Her friend and castmate Jennifer had the same idea in mind as the images showed her sporting a similar style.

The pair posed backstage at the event with their friends, all rocking shades of pink and orange.

“Bella magazine 2024 summer issue cover party 💕 my dress by @emasavahl @thestyleduotwins @whitechapelprojects,” Teresa captioned the post.

Meanwhile, if you’re curious about the RHONJ star’s magazine cover photo, she posted the big reveal in June, writing, “BELLA Insider’s 2024 Summer Issue is here and I couldn’t be more excited to share the beautiful cover that I am lucky enough to be on!”

RHONJ fans love Teresa and Jennifer’s curly tresses

After the snaps were posted on Instagram, Teresa’s followers flooded the comment section with compliments for both women.

“Tre your hair is GORGEOUSSSSS obvi so is Jen’s!!! 🔥🔥,” someone exclaimed.

“Absolutely LOVE LOVE LOVING you returning to your Curly Girl Era 😍,” expressed someone else.

“The hair !!!! 😍😍😍😍 yall beautiful!” another commenter added.

People also commented that Teresa and Jennifer were lookalikes with their matching hairdos.

A commenter said, “You and Jen look like sisters.”

Another added, “Sisters from another mother 😂 😍 xx.”

“Omg twinning 🙄,” exclaimed someone else.

Supportive fans weigh in. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Are you loving Teresa and Jennifer’s curly tresses? Sound off in the comment section below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.