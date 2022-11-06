RHONJ: Teresa Giudice in strappy crop top enjoys night out with Jennifer Aydin

Teresa Giudice wears a strappy crop top for a night out. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

The friendship between Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin is still going strong, as evidenced by the duo’s recent night out.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars were at the Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa clad in their fashionable outfits, and Jennifer shared the photos on social media.

Teresa wore all-black, donning a long-sleeved crop top with a thin strap around the neck paired with a body-hugging midi skirt.

She accessorized the outfit with a shoulder bag and black patent pumps while her 28-inch long hair extensions hung down to her waist in a sleek style.

Jennifer opted for a pop of color in a red flared dress with buttons down the front and long sleeves.

Not surprisingly, the mom-of-five added a few designer pieces to the mix, styling her outfit with a black Chanel belt and a quilted Chanel handbag. She added a pair of quilted square-front mules and accessorized with a large bedazzled ring and silver earrings.

Jennifer had her hair parted to the side in large voluminous curls, and she sported red lips with long lashes.

Teresa Giudice enjoys a night out with Jennifer Aydin

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars snapped a photo together while standing in front of a large gray couch clad in their fashionable outfits.

A pink neon sign behind them read, “Take a shot with me,” and Jennifer used that in the caption of her Instagram post.

“Take a Shot with me?” Always🙏🏻 🤍 with @teresagiudice.”

“Best time with you 🔥🔥🔥,” responded the OG in the comment section.

Pic credit: @jenniferaydin/Instagram

RHONJ stars place their bets at popular casino

It seems the Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa had a big event this weekend because Teresa and Jennifer weren’t the only Real Housewives of New Jersey stars who showed up.

Melissa and Joe Gorga also placed their bets at the casino and shared snapshots from their night out.

Melissa wore a plunging bodysuit and high-waist pants in the photos posted on Instagram, and the 43-year-old also tagged the Water Club At Borgata in her post.

It’s unclear whether the couple had an awkward run-in with Teresa–who they’ve been feuding with for months now after a nasty spat during the Season 12 filming.

The Gorgas are also not on good terms with Jennifer Aydin, as things took a nasty turn between them at BravoCon last month. Reports are that words were exchanged when they crossed paths, and Jennifer retaliated by throwing a drink at Joe.

So, if Jennifer and Teresa ran into the Gorgas this weekend, we will likely hear about it very soon.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.