RHONJ critics say Teresa Giudice has a new ‘level of delusion’ for comparing Luis Ruelas to Mark Consuelos

Teresa Giudice is getting mocked online for comparing Luis Ruelas to actor and morning show host Mark Consuelos.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star made the comment during a recent appearance on LIVE with Kelly and Mark.

While chatting with the husband and wife duo, she noted similarities between her and Kelly’s husband.

Luis was not a guest on the show but was supporting his wife from behind the scenes. However, he was thrust into the spotlight and brought on stage after Teresa claimed he could be Mark’s cousin.

After doing a side-by-side with the OG’s husband, Mark was a good sport, but RHONJ fans are another story.

After the clip was posted online, they objected to the comparison between Luis and Mark and claimed Teresa was at a “whole new level of delusion” for her statement.

RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice thinks Luis Ruelas and Mark Consuelos ‘look like cousins’

Teresa was a recent guest on LIVE with Kelly and Mark, and as usual, RHONJ was a major topic of conversation.

However, fans are up in arms about something other than the ongoing RHONJ drama. Instead, it’s a remark made by the 52-year-old, which is now making the rounds on social media.

While discussing her husband, Luis, the OG mentioned his “Latino” background, noting that he’s Puerto Rican and Dominican.

“I kept saying to the producers in the back, like if you put Mark and Luis next to each other, I feel like they look like cousins,” said Teresa.

The camera showed Luis smiling from the sidelines as Kelly called him on stage for the side-by-side with Mark.

As the camera switched to a split screen of the two men smiling, Mark exclaimed, “Yeah, I see it.”

Critics think Teresa Giudice is at a ‘whole new level of delusion’

A snippet of Teresa’s interview was posted by @tasteof_reality, and Instagram users quickly chimed in on the Mark and Luis comparison.

“Teresa wishes Louie was remotely as good looking as Mark,” a commenter responded.

“They look nothing alike!!” exclaimed someone else.

“No. Just no. 🤦🏼‍♀️Mark is hot. Louie is not. PeriodT,” An RHONJ critic added.

One person wrote, “IS SHE KIDDING!!! DO NOT COMPARE MARK TO LOUIE… NIGHT & DAY…”

Another laughingly added, “Chile, bye. Teresa doesn’t even believe what she’s saying😂.”

“A whole new level of delusion,” exclaimed someone else.

Pic credit: @tasteof_reality/Instagram

What do you think about Teresa’s comment; could Mark and Luis pass for cousins?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.