RHONJ: Teresa Giudice talks relationship between fiance Luis Ruelas and ex Joe Giudice: ‘They like each other’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice says that her current fiancé, Luis Ruelas, and ex-husband, Joe Giudice, “like each other.” Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans may be surprised to learn that Teresa Giudice’s two men, her ex-husband Joe Giudice and her current fiancé Luis “Louie” Ruelas, get along quite well.

Teresa introduced RHONJ viewers to her new man, Louie, during Season 11.

He wasn’t a main part of the action but he’ll reportedly play a much bigger role in Season 12, so it seems he’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

Even Teresa’s daughters approve of Louie. Now, Teresa’s revealing what Joe thinks of him.

Joe Giudice and Luis Ruelas reportedly hit it off

Teresa explained that it didn’t take much effort on her end for the two men to meet.

In fact, Louie was the one who arranged the gathering without her knowledge.

“They like each other,” Teresa said on The Kelly Clarkson Show (via People.) We went to the Bahamas and we went to go see Joe, and Louie DM’ed Joe behind my back. I didn’t even know. He’s like, ‘We’re coming out there. I would like for us to all have dinner.'”

Joe has been known to have plenty of opinions and not hold back on any of them. So it may surprise some to learn that he approves of Teresa’s new man.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“We went out to the Bahamas because Joe is living six months in the Bahamas and six months in Italy,” she continued. “So we had dinner with him and it went really well. Joe thinks Louie’s a great guy.”

While Teresa and her family are usually a plentiful source of drama, it seems like there won’t be any blood shed between Teresa’s former and current man in the near future.

What to expect from RHONJ Season 12

Filming has wrapped for RHONJ Season 12 and the women have promised that it is going to be packed with drama.

It is rumored that Teresa will have a drama-filled blowout that will top her infamous table flip from Season 1.

The RHONJ has been solid enough that there haven’t been many changes to it over the years.

Teresa, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider, and Jennifer Aydin will all return for the fourth season in a row.

They will allegedly be joined by new Housewife Traci Johnson, Tiki Barber’s wife.

Bravo hasn’t revealed a release date for the new season but it’ll likely return sometime in early 2022.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.