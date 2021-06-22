Traci Lynn Johnson filming with RHONJ crew — Tiki Barber’s wife may finally join the Bravo cast

Traci Lynn Johnson is rumored to be filming with the RHONJ cast. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is making headlines this week as word of a casting shake-up hits the internet. There is buzz in the Bravo universe about Traci Lynn Johnson, wife of former NFL player Tiki Barber, joining the cast for Season 12.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is never short on drama, but it seems some new faces may add to the fireworks. The U.S. Sun reports Traci Lynn Johnson was spotted at Margaret Joseph’s Pride party in early June, looking very friendly with other members of the cast.

Sources suggest that Johnson is “being tested out to see how she fits in with the other women, she’s been filming scenes,” which will likely appear in Season 12.

Page Six’s sources suggest that Tiki may make an appearance on the show, making him a fun addition to the Househusbands of Jersey, if he can play along as well as they do. This group of husbands has proved to be among the most popular in the franchise and Tiki would could really shake up the energy as a former pro athlete.

Traci Lynn Johnson was spotted at a Pride Party hosted by RHONJ’s Margaret Josephs

In addition to Traci Lynn, the whole New Jersey gang was in attendance at Margaret’s Pride Party, in her hometown of Englewood, New Jersey, where she hosted several events. Also in attendance were Dolores Catania, Melissa Gorga, Teresa Guidice, and Jackie Goldschnieder showing off their summer tans and showing their support for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Despite all the buzz about Traci Lynn being at this particular party, she is suspiciously absent from this pic. One can assume Margaret and the rest of the ladies are trying to play coy to keep the secrets until they have the go-ahead to announce the new additions.

Traci Lynn Johnson and Tiki Barber have a scandalous background

Traci Lynn has been married to former Giants’ running back, Tiki Barber, for eight years and they have two children together. Traci Lynn and Tiki live in Florham Park, New Jersey and rumors of her joining the cast have been floating around since 2015 when Teresa Guidice left the show to serve her prison sentence. They denied the rumors back then, but it seems like they may be telling a different story these days.

This couple is no stranger to scandal as the two made headlines in 2011 when Tiki left his wife, pregnant with twins, to be with Traci Lynn. It was revealed shortly after that he had been cheating with Traci Lynn before he separated from the first wife, and public opinion quickly turned on them.

This may be a good time to do a little rehab on their image, or at least let the world get to know them a little better, but it could go either way with a cast like the one on RHONJ. This cast is, by far, the most notorious of the franchise, and Traci Lynn will have to have a big personality to fit in and hold her own.

With their juicy background and the inevitable wealth an ex-NFL player must have, Traci Lynn would, no doubt, make an excellent addition to the RHONJ ladies. And it seems now is a good time to be on the Bravo radar because there have been a lot of shake-ups recently.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus, but season 13 will premiere this fall.