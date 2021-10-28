RHONJ: Jackie Goldschneider says ‘drama-filled’ Season 12 tops Teresa Giudice’s infamous table flip

Jackie Goldschneider compares drama-filled season to Teresa Giudice’s table flip. Pic credit: Bravo

Jackie Goldschneider is teasing the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and according to her, it tops Teresa Giudice’s dramatic table flip from Season 1. While Jackie was not present for the shocking moment, it’s one of the most memorable scenes in Housewives history.

The four-season cast member recently dished about the upcoming season and claimed that it outweighs the dramatic Season 1 moment. While the Jersey girls know how the bring the drama, it will be hard to top that. Now we’re waiting with bated breath to see what they have in store for viewers in Season 12.

Jackie Goldschneider talks ‘incredibly drama-filled’ season

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had a recent chat with Us Weekly following the end of filming for Season 12. So far we don’t know when the show will start airing, but the cast members have been teasing that it will be worth the wait.

As for Jackie, she made it clear that viewers will get their usual dose of drama.

“It is an incredibly drama-filled season, incredibly, ” remarked Jackie — who then responded to claims from her other castmates that Teresa had a meltdown that’s even more epic than her table-flipping moment from over a decade ago.

“I would agree with that,” responded Jackie. “I mean I wasn’t there for the table flip but she didn’t really flip the table, she kinda like lifted the table, you know. So I would say that this is bigger than the table flip.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Luis Ruelas will be on Season 12 of RHONJ

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star also dished about Teresa’s now fiance Luis Ruelas and revealed that we will see more of him on the show this season.

Last season the couple was still only a few months into dating so we only saw a glimpse of Luis on RHONJ but we’ll see a lot more of Teresa’s relationship with Luis when Season 12 airs.

“You definitely get to know Luis…I mean like he’s there a lot,” noted Jackie.

As for what she thinks of Teresa’s soon-to-be husband, Jackie was conflicted between what she knows of him and the rumors that have been swirling about the New Jersey businessman online.

“Well it’s hard because you know you read things and you think one thing — everybody knows what’s been online – and then you meet him and you think another thing because in person he’s a really great guy,” confessed Jackie.

“It’s a lot of you don’t really know what to think sometimes, but I like him. I don’t know him so well but I like him,” added the RHONJ star.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.