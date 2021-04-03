RHONJ: Teresa Giudice reveals why she finally apologized to Jackie and Evan Goldschneider

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice reveals why she finally decided to apologize to Jackie and Evan Goldschneider. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s eleventh season started out with a bang. The premiere episode, just a few short weeks ago, featured a massive blow-up between OG Housewife Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider.

During a birthday party for Jackie’s husband, Evan, Teresa stirred the pot by asking the other RHONJ ladies, and a few of their husbands, if they had heard the rumor that Evan was cheating on Jackie while he was at the gym. Although everyone denied hearing the rumor, some asked Teresa who she had heard the rumor from — and Teresa couldn’t come up with an answer.

Naturally, when Jackie got wind of Teresa spreading the rumor, she was devastated. Jackie then reached out to Teresa in an attempt to resolve their conflict. All she asked was that Teresa admit that the rumor was a lie in order to clear her husband’s name. When Teresa refused to do so, Jackie lost her cool and made her now-infamous analogy about Teresa’s daughter, Gia, doing drugs.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The analogy led to another Teresa outburst where she stormed out of the conversation and called Jackie some pretty colorful words. The fight continued to be a serious point of contention, Jackie even missed out on a girls’ weekend to Lake George because of it.

However, in a more recent episode, Teresa finally came around and decided to apologize to Jackie and Evan so they could put it all behind them and move forward on better terms.

During a recent RHONJ After Show segment, Teresa explained why she was finally ready to apologize for spreading the rumor.

Teresa reveals why she was ready to apologize to Jackie and Evan

As the cast reflected on Teresa and Jackie’s fight, Teresa shared that it was time to put the fight behind them.

“What I was thinking about was my dad,” Teresa said. “Like, we were there for his celebration party.”

She continued to explain that she knew Evan would be coming the next day and it was her opportunity to make things right.

Jackie revealed, however, that Teresa attempted to get around apologizing directly to Evan by asking that she pass the message along to her husband — and Jackie wasn’t going to let that happen.

“I felt like you had done something so wrong to my husband and everybody always gives you a pass. I’m not giving you a pass on this one. If we’re gonna really be able to be together in a room and I’m gonna ever not hate you, you have to give my husband the respect of telling him yourself,” she said.

“And I was not giving her a pass on that,” she continued.

Teresa admits she likes Evan more than Jackie

The other RHONJ cast members also weighed in on Teresa’s apology.

Margaret Josephs shared an adorable moment that happened just before Teresa approached Evan to apologize.

“Joe and I were standing next to Teresa, and Evan walks in — I had a laugh because Teresa did say something very cute. She goes, ‘Yikes,'” Margaret shared. “Which I thought was so funny cuz I think she was, like, nervous.”

“And then she goes to me, ‘he’s so cute,'” Margaret laughed. “I was like, ‘Alright, you can do this.'”

Teresa went on to share that Evan was a “gentleman” when she apologized to him.

“I’ve always liked Evan. I have,” Teresa confessed. “And now I like him even more because, you know, just how everything ended up.”

She then admitted, “I don’t know if I like his wife as much as I like Evan…I don’t know if I like Jackie as much as I like Evan.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.