RHONJ: Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas go from drab to fab in elevator selfie

Teresa Giudice and her husband, Luis Ruelas, had a busy weekend as they quickly went from drab to fab for a wedding celebration.

Luis shared a few photos on social media as they got cutesy inside an elevator while staying at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess hotel in Arizona.

In one snap, the couple was casually dressed in shorts and t-shirts before they got glammed up for the special event.

Teresa kept it low-key when she arrived in Arizona, rocking black shorts with a matching tank top and sandals. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star added a pair of dark sunglasses, and so did Luis, who donned a sleeveless shirt with sneakers.

Luis also rocked a black hat with Bali on the front, seemingly a gift from his wife, who was recently in Bali, Indonesia, with his sisters for a girls’ getaway.

The newlyweds got flirty inside the elevator as Luis planted a kiss on Teresa’s cheek as she leaned in for the photo.

Teresa Giudice was glamorous in black for a weekend wedding

Luis shared another photo on his Instagram Story after he and Teresa changed out of their casual attire.

Luis looked snazzy in a black suit, and the RHONJ star was extra fancy in a black sequin dress. The strapless outfit featured a sweetheart neckline with sheer details at the bottom. She accessorized with silver jewelry and a black Chanel bag.

Teresa and Luis also snapped photos with the bride and groom– who were also in attendance at their 2022 August nuptials. The groom shared a group photo online and wrote, “From your special day to ours, we love you guys @teresagiudice @louieruelas.”

Meanwhile, Teresa’s hair was not as dramatic as her wedding day, but she rocked extra long tresses with lots of body and voluminous curls. However, we couldn’t help but zoom in on Teresa’s forehead, which has been a topic of conversation over the past few days, thanks to her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga.

Did Teresa Giudice get a forehead tuneup?

Melissa raised eyebrows a few days ago when she claimed that Teresa had her forehead lengthened–while discussing all the work that her castmates had done after seeing themselves on TV.

The 43-year-old discussed the topic during a chat on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show.

“Teresa did her forehead. She went back a little further,” said Melissa, adding, “Everybody does something.”

As for what she had done, the mom of three admitted, “The first time I watched myself, I went and got a nose job.”

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice promotes Namaste B$tches

Teresa has been focusing a lot of her energy on her podcast Namaste B$tches, which she co-hosts with Melissa Pfeister.

The pair recently debuted their fancy new merch, and Teresa’s girls all promoted the t-shirts and sweatshirts in a series of stunning photos.

The mom of four shared a snap with her eldest daughter Gia Giudice wearing the black hoodie with Namaste B$tches written on the front in gold and white.

“Namaste never looked so good,” wrote Teresa in her post. “Get yours while they are hot! Limited edition and selling faster than the ingredientses I’m putting in my chili tonight! Go to namastebitches.store.”

Teresa’s supporters took note, and they quickly snatched up the two designs that were released.

The black hoodie sells for $65 and is currently sold out, and so is the $38 white tee.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.