RHONJ: Teresa Giudice and her new sister-in-law are ‘Bali babes’ on exotic vacation

Teresa Giudice and her new sister-in-law are having a great time on vacation after they jetted out of the U.S. a few days ago.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been sharing photos from her getaway to Indonesia. In her latest post, she shared a slew of poolside photos, with one of her new husband’s sisters, Veronica Ruelas.

Teresa has been raving about their relationship ever since she joined the Ruelas family, and it’s evident that she’s been embraced by her new sisters-in-law and vice versa.

In the poolside snaps shared on Instagram, Teresa, and Veronica lounged on a chair outside as they enjoyed the tropical climate.

The OG struck a stylish pose while clad in a blue string bikini and a matching head wrap while donning a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Veronica opted for a colorful two-piece and iridescent sunglasses as the women casually posed with their legs crossed for the photo.

“Bali babes ☀️🏝️,” Teresa captioned the post.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice stuns in blue swimwear while in Bali

The mom of four shared a few more photos from her getaway, and in the next image, she gave us a better look at her swimwear.

This time Teresa added even more blue to the ensemble, as she wore a knitted blue coverup over the blue bikini.

She struck a glamorous poolside pose while perched on a small wicker chair while looking off into the distance and playing with her hair.

Teresa tagged La Brisa, Bali, as her location, and the resort she was staying in was nothing short of stunning. We spotted lush greenery in the background with tall palm trees and built-in cabanas decked out with fancy chandeliers.

The large pool had a swing hanging in the middle, and we spotted a large Buddha statue behind Teresa. The stunning location seemed like the ideal place for the reality TV star to relax and find her zen amid all the drama going on in her family and playing out for the world to see.

As Season 12 continues to play out, Teresa is focused on other things, such as traveling. Before her Bali trip, the 50-year-old was in Dubai, where she met up with Dubai Housewives Chanel Ayan and Lesa Milan for a fun night out.

Teresa Giudice promotes Dano’s Tequilla

We haven’t seen the OG sipping on any cocktails during her getaway, but she would probably opt for a drink with Dano’s Tequila since she has a partnership with the brand.

It is made from 100 percent agave and is known for being the world’s first fresh-fruit-infused tequila. Made in Mexico, Dano’s is a farm-to-table tequila with agave grown and harvested locally. Dano’s tequila is made using recycled glass, and the cork is made from recycled material.

Teresa promoted the company on Instagram to celebrate Margarita Day as she posed with a bottle in her hand.

“#happymargaritaday Celebrating with @danostequila all day!” she captioned the post. “What’s your favorite flavor margarita classic or flavored? please share in the comments, I’m looking for some great new ideas! *remember to always drink responsibly*”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.