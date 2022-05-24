RHONJ star Margaret Josephs shares her rookie mistakes with RHOC newbie Noella Bergener

Margaret Josephs and Noella Bergener talk about their Housewives rookie seasons. Pic credit: Bravo

Margaret Josephs has been on The Real Housewives of New Jersey for the past five seasons, and in that time, she has changed in many ways. She started out as the powerhouse in pigtails, and now she sports a softer look as her tastes have evolved through the seasons.

But because Marge doesn’t take herself too seriously, she is able to look back and critique her past glam hits and misses. She sat down with The Real Housewives of Orange County newbie Noella Bergener and dished on the looks from her past that she can’t stand to see.

Margaret Josephs said she asked herself ‘what was I thinking?!’

Marge and Noella were guests on the Bravo Daily Dish’s Housewife to Housewife, and the duo discussed their first years as Housewives.

They started out talking about their fashion and glam, to which Margaret said, “What was I thinking in my right mind?” when it comes to her first-year look. “I don’t know what was going on, but I had the pigtail extensions. I’m wearing the fur. So I made a lot of mistakes,”

Marge joked with Noella. “I wish I would have gotten a facelift before I even went on the show because the camera magnifies everything!”

Noella showed some support, saying, “I think it represents New Jersey!,”

Marge responded, “Bite your tongue if this represents New Jersey!”

Margaret continued about her housewives first season misses, “When people come on the show, they want to be over the top, they want to stand out,” she said. She also added that instead of being sophisticated and playing it safe, the new housewives “go completely nuts”.

How has Margaret Josephs changed over the years?

In 2017, Margret said that the only work she had done, aside from the occasional fillers, was an eye and brow lift before joining the show. She said at the time that she wanted to try to look as natural as possible, but soon changed her mind after she witnessed the remarkable change that her mom, Marge Sr., had after getting a facelift.

Marge had a facelift in 2019, which included a modified chin, a pronounced jawline, and plumper cheeks. She also had a neck lift and a lower eyelid lift.

In 2020, she upgraded her smile by getting veneers that helped with a crossbite she had struggled with for years. She also got a breast reduction and lift. Margaret also revealed she was actively losing weight, and debuted a slimmer body.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.