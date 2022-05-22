Margaret Josephs says Teresa Giudice comment will be dealt with next season

Margaret Josephs discusses Teresa Giudice on WWHL. Pic credit: Bravo

Season 12 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey was one of the most dramatic seasons to date, with the majority of that drama centered around Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice. Teresa spent most of the season slamming Marge for what Tre viewed as an attack on her fiance, Luis.

Early in the season, Margaret encouraged Teresa and Luis to openly handle the gossip surrounding Luis’ past issues, including a strange Warrior camp video that was making its rounds on the internet. Marge thought the duo should get ahead of it, but Teresa took it as criticism against Luis.

This led to a season of fights, both verbal and physical, plus a reunion that spent three parts rehashing their feud, with nothing getting resolved.

An unaired exchange between Tre and Marge is still being talked about

During interviews before the reunion, Margaret mentioned that Teresa said something during the taping that was so egregious, that Teresa could never come back from it. No other info was dropped by either lady, so fans are still left wondering what happened.

A Bravo fan tweeted Marge and asked her directly, “So @MargaretJosephs In your tons of pre reunion interviews, you said Teresa says something that she will never be able to come back from. I didn’t hear it. What was it??? #RHONJ”

Margaret tweeted back with her answer, but viewers are still in the dark. Marge responded, “It is something that has to be addressed and will be this season. Certain things you just don’t say and can’t be pushed under the rug.”

The tweet actually left us with more questions than answers! What did Tre say?! It must have been really juicy for Marge to carry it over into the new season.

Nothing was resolved between the ladies at the reunion

Although they haven’t spoken, Margaret did admit Teresa texted her on her birthday. Viewers don’t expect them to mend fences any time soon, and Margaret doesn’t think there is a way for her and Teresa to become friends again.

Teresa was at odds all season with sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, Jackie Goldschneider, and friend-of Traci Johnson Barber. She continued to fight with both Melissa and Jackie at the reunion, giving Marge a break.

With fights and feuds brewing between so many of the housewives, it’s hard to predict what drama will be in store for the next season. One certainty is that Margaret has no problem standing up to Teresa when push comes to shove, making fights between the two strong women epic. Viewers will have to wait until the next season to see if this secret information finally comes out.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.