RHONJ: Teresa Giudice says fiance Luis Ruelas ‘was shocked’ by her drink-throwing moment in Nashville

Teresa Giudice says Luis Ruelas was shocked by her behavior. Pic credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Teresa Giudice’s fiance Luis Ruelas has seemingly not seen Season 1 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey because, according to the OG, he was shocked by her recent behavior.

During the final cast trip, which took place in Nashville, Teresa threw a table full of drinks at her castmate, Margaret Josephs, during a heated altercation.

However, long-time fans of the show have not forgotten her table-flipping moment from back in 2009 during the show’s first reunion. That was many moons ago, but Luis got his first glimpse of Teresa’s anger, which apparently caught him by surprise.

Teresa Giudice says Luis Ruelas ‘was shocked’ by her drink-throwing moment

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently opened up about how Luis has kept her grounded since they met, so her behavior caught him by surprise.

“He was shocked, like what I did in Nashville with Margaret…” confessed Teresa.”I mean, it takes a lot to get me to that point, but we were going through a lot behind the scenes and on the show.”

Luis might have been shocked, but viewers were outraged after the scene played out, and they took to social media to bash the 49-year-old for her behavior.

However, during the interview with Us Weekly, Teresa noted that many stories were coming out in the press about Luis’s past, and it was a lot for them to handle.

Those stories caused a heated altercation with Margaret, who continued to ask questions about the accusations made in the press.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Teresa said the constant stories about Luis were “hurting him” and explained that “whatever’s hurting him is hurting me.”

“I don’t care about his past; I have a past too. We both have pasts,” explained Teresa, who then revealed why she lashed out at Margaret in such a drastic way.

Teresa Giudice says Margaret Josephs wasn’t asking about Luis Ruelas out of concern

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star explained why she was so mad at Margaret Josephs for asking Luis Ruelas questions about his past.

Teresa made it clear that she simply didn’t feel that her former friend had good intentions, and that’s what really set her off.

“I just felt like Margaret– even though she was acting like she was concerned –it wasn’t coming off genuine to me like she was really concerned,” shared Teresa, who noted that there’s a certain way to say things.

Margaret attempted to get to the bottom of the Luis rumors several times this season, but Teresa shut down the conversation every time.

“I just felt like Margaret was not being sincere,” noted Teresa.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.