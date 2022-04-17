RHONJ production asked Teresa Giudice to leave after throwing drinks at Margaret Josephs

Margaret Josephs speaks on altercation with Teresa Giudice. Pic credit: Bravo

More details have been revealed about Teresa Giudice’s departure from the house during the latest episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Despite how things played out on the show it wasn’t Teresa’s idea to leave after she threw drinks at Margaret Josephs during their tense altercation. Production seemingly asked the OG to leave.

She later packed her bags and left to spend the night at a hotel with her fiance Luis Ruelas. While the show made it appear as if Teresa left of her own accord, Margaret recently revealed that wasn’t the case at all.

Production asked Teresa Giudice to leave after she threw drinks at Margaret Josephs

Margaret Josephs recently opened up about her altercation with Teresa which resulted in drinks and food being hurled at her during a dinner with all their castmates.

Teresa then stormed out of the restaurant while hurling insults at Margaret and returned to the house with some of the cast members while others stayed back to console Margaret.

After Teresa got back to her room she told Luis Ruelas that she wanted to leave. However, now we know it wasn’t her decision–which would explain why in the scene she left the house wearing her pajamas to go to the hotel.

Margaret had a recent chat on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast and the Real Housewives of New Jersey star spoke on the altercation.

“When she cleared that table on me, I held my composure but I was like, everybody was in shock,” said Margaret. “It was like blind rage on her part…it was mayhem.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

She later referred to the moment Teresa left the house and hinted that she did not leave on her own accord.

“You do see her leaving the house…let’s read between the lines, do you think that was her choice?” questioned Margaret.

After Kate Casey responded “no” to the question, Margaret replied, “Exactly!”

Margaret Josephs says Teresa Giudice tries to ‘intimidate’ people

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star continued to dish about her ongoing feud with Teresa following the dramatic episode.

Margaret noted that Teresa’s way of trying to intimidate people didn’t work during their altercation at the restaurant which is why she took things to another level.

“Her feeling is to intimidate, dominate and humiliate, that’s the way she fights, but that doesn’t work with someone like me,” said Margaret. “I think at that time she thought she could do that because she had no other choice.”

As for how Teresa’s fiance Luis felt about watching her behavior, Margaret noted, “I think it upset him, truthfully. I think it upset him.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.