RHONJ star Jennifer Aydin teases ‘entertaining’ chat with Kim DePaola

Jennifer Aydin is ready to talk about it all.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been quiet since the season ended, keeping her opinions to herself.

This is unlike the RHONJ star, as she is usually ready to spill tea at the drop of a dime.

She seems ready to talk after spending a few months away from the spotlight, only updating here and there.

Jennifer’s first stop?

She’ll be talking to Kim DePaola (Kim D, as she is affectionately known to RHONJ viewers) in an interview that will be released soon.

Jennifer Aydin teases talking about it ‘All’

If there is one thing for sure about Jennifer Aydin, she wants to talk about it.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was caught up in a scandal talking with bloggers ahead of RHONJ Season 14, and when she teases something like an interview with Kim DePaola, we are ready to listen.

Jennifer took to Instagram to share a selfie with Kim D, writing, “Getting Real w/ @kimdposche – Oh, we talked about it All! Make sure to look out for the ever so entertaining interview coming up in the next few weeks. And of course it’s entertaining- It has Me! lol”

We expect her to discuss Season 14, including the altercations she experienced with Danielle Cabral. The two went head-to-head twice, and the situation during the finale is likely why a regular reunion was canceled.

Season 14 ended with the women watching the finale back at Rails Steakhouse, but it didn’t give the reunion vibes that loyal RHONJ viewers have come to expect.

Will Jennifer Aydin return to RHONJ?

The show is on pause because of the state of affairs within the group following Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

By now, the women should be filming and gearing up for Season 15. Instead, viewers are waiting for word about whether the franchise will continue and, if so, who will be asked back.

There has been speculation that it could be a total reboot, but it likely won’t end up like that. A few Housewives could remain, and a cast could be built around them.

Dolores Catania is a safe bet. She has been Switzerland between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, but she isn’t afraid to speak up if need be.

We also expect Rachel Fuda to be a safe choice, as she will talk about the drama and stand up for herself, but she has yet to get physical. And she is expecting again, which would be a great storyline after such toxicity.

Jennifer Aydin and Teresa Giudice are two peas in a pod. If the two are asked back, we wouldn’t be surprised, but it would limit who else could return so that everyone would film together.

We suspect Jennifer may discuss things with Kim DePaola, and her hyping up the interview makes things more interesting.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.