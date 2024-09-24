Rachel Fuda debuts baby bump after RHONJ pregnancy announcement

Rachel Fuda announced she was expecting again at The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 finale watch party.

She attended the alternate reunion event to watch the season back with Melissa Gorga, Danielle Cabral, Margaret Josephs, and Jenn Fessler. Dolores Catania made an appearance in that room, too, as she bounced between them and the other group of ladies.

It appeared that following the wrapping of Season 14, Rachel and John Fuda opted to expand their family.

The couple already shares a teenage son and two little girls.

While attending an event at a brewery (where she did not partake in tasting), Rachel posed for a photo with the group.

As she praised the maker on his new venture, Rachel wrote, “Congratulations @beppe787 on your new venture! From what I hear your beer is delicious… I have to wait a few months to try it for myself 🙃 Until then- if your in the Bloomfield area, go check out Pepito Pils at @varitagebeer 🍻”

Rachel Fuda ‘popped’ as baby bump makes debut

The comment section of her Instagram share focused more on Rachel Fuda’s appearance.

After announcing her pregnancy during The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 finale, Rachel Fuda’s baby bump “popped.”

RHONJ Danielle Cabral said, “We gotta check this out. We love breweries. Ahhh u popped!💜💜💜.”

A follower wrote, “look at that little bump !! 🤰 ❤️”

Someone else said her belly was “so cute,” and another mentioned Rachel just “popped” as they saw her last week.

Pic credit: @rachelfuda/Instagram

Will Rachel Fuda return to RHONJ?

While nothing has been said about Season 15 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, having Rachel Fuda back would be a safe choice.

She and John Fuda aren’t afraid of the drama, and she hasn’t refused to film with anyone. Their feud with Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas was captured in Season 14, but it didn’t lead them to come to blows.

Viewers have often said that Rachel and Melissa Gorga would be the cast “we need,” and it seems she would be up for the job.

Not only does Rachel have authentic storylines because she is an actual “housewife,” but now that she is pregnant again, the baby’s birth could add to that.

However, because the break in filming and news about Season 15 is not anticipated until 2025, viewers may miss Rachel’s entire pregnancy. She could be back on screen with a newborn instead.

While the future of RHONJ remains uncertain, Rachel Fuda remains popular with its viewers.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.