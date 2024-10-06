RHONJ’s Jennifer Aydin claps back at trolls after being told ‘Go away’

Now that The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on a lengthy hiatus Jennifer Aydin has a lot of free time on her hands and she’s using it to clap back at her haters.

The show might have taken a break but the trolls have not and they’ve been busy in Jennifer’s comments.

The mom of five was spotted responding to several people on a recent post, and she gave it just as good as she got it.

The Bravo star constantly gets dragged online and when she responds she often gets backlash for taking things too far.

You can judge for yourselves in this instance, where several social media users slammed Jennifer after she posted an Instagram video showcasing a new hairstyle.

People responded and expressed annoyance at Jennnifer, with one telling her to “Go Away” and another hoping she gets fired from the show.

RHONJ star Jennifer Aydin responds to nasty online comments

The RHONJ star showed off her banging new hairstyle in an Instagram video.

“To Bang? Or Not To Bang! That is the question. My clip in bangs are linked on my @shop.ltk…” Jennifer told her followers in the caption.

Jennifer’s excitement quickly turned to anger as she scrolled through the comments and spotted a few shady remarks.

However, the 47-year-old didn’t let the haters get away with that.

“Why is she doing this when she has money,” a commenter questioned.

“@milnersarah642024 for attention,” responded someone else.

Jennifer instantly put an end to that conversation writing, “@zzones no a**hole! Cause I’m so happy with my purchase, I wanted to share. You should@learn how to do that!!”

Pic credit: @jenniferaydin/Instagram

Someone else hopped in the comments and wrote, “I hope she’s NOT back next season….so annoying!”

Jennifer clapped back at that too, retorting, “@ckats9 I hope you’re not back here, EVER! So annoying!”

Pic credit: @jenniferaydin/Instagram





Troll tells Jennifer Aydin ‘Go Away’ as she claps back

That wasn’t the end of it.

The trolls had a lot more to say, and Jennifer had more clapbacks to hand out.

Someone wrote, “Go away.“

The RHONJ star responded, “@mama_sacco44 You came here! You go away! Ugh- why does keep happening? You know the world is turning to s**t with so many stupid people #Idiotsofinstagram.”

Another Instagram user reacted to Jennifer’s new hairdo, writing, “Doesn’t matter. The inside is nasty 🤮”

“Your profile pic is nasty! Creep!” the RHONJ star retorted.

Pic credit: @jenniferaydin/Instagram

What do you think of Jennifer’s clapbacks; is she doing too much or were they warranted?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.













