RHONJ season finale trailer teases Melissa Gorga vs. Teresa Giudice ahead of mass cast exodus

Are you ready to witness the end of The Real Housewives of New Jersey in its current form?

Bravo has unveiled the official trailer for the Season 14 finale, and it promises to feature countless screaming matches as we reach the dreaded Rails Steak House fight.

Sunday’s penultimate episode was a strange installment, with Teresa Giudice rounding up as many cast members as possible to try to make Margaret Josephs look bad.

However, Teresa’s intel was a dud. Margaret got the upper hand by sending funeral flowers to Teresa and her husband, Louis Ruelas, to say goodbye to their dignity after such a big act of aggression.

The simmering tension between all of the cast members is what has derailed the show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Filming was scrapped early after the drama at Rails Steak House because producers felt there was no coming back from the cast division.

Teresa and Melissa will face off for the final time

As a result, there’s a good chance the season finale will be the last time Teresa and Melissa will share the screen because it’s obvious the show has to pick a side.

The series is not working with them not talking to each other.

They’ve gone an entire season without speaking at any cast events, and that will come to a halt during the finale when they argue over things Teresa has said about Melissa.

There’s no telling what triggers the argument, but you know things are bad when Rachel Fuda has to get in the middle of them to make them question whether hurling expletives at one another is really the way forward.

You see, Teresa has had a feud with Rachel and her husband, John Fuda, this season, and it’s been fiery, to say the least.

But maybe Teresa will be able to move forward with Rachel if they’re both brought back next season because their feud has been one of the show’s stupidest storylines.

Jackie Goldschneider is put on blast

Jackie Goldschneider, who switched teams this season to become a Trehugger, is the topic of the conversation as the Rails Steak House sitdown gets underway, with Dolores Catania revealing that her nemesis has a lot of explaining to do.

We say “nemesis” because Dolores somehow thinks that Jackie is her biggest enemy after the part-time cast member called her a “slob.”

Dolores has this habit of playing in the middle between the full-time cast members, and if her social media interactions with both sides since filming wrapped is any indication, she’s still Switzerland.

That could be the saving grace to keep her around for next season. The show has become too toxic due to the cast being on two sides.

Following the season finale, we have a bizarre watch party-style reunion that features the two sides watching the finale and reacting to it.

Due to the cast not crossing paths, it makes it obvious the show is headed for a reboot, but there’s no telling which way it will go.

Will it be an entirely new cast, or will there be some returning faces? We’ll need to stay tuned to find out.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.