RHONJ viewers drag Luis and Teresa for calling John Fuda ‘ugly’

Things took a juvenile turn in Episode 3 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey thanks to Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas, and now they’re getting dragged online.

The couple’s feud with John Fuda took a messy turn at the Season 13 reunion, and it’s gotten worse since then.

Teresa and Luis recently discussed John’s behavior at the reunion, and that was when Luis threw a dig at his castmate’s appearance.

In the shady moment, he called John “ugly” as Teresa cackled at the sentiment.

We’re still waiting for John to clap back, as he’s not one to hold his tongue.

In the meantime, RHONJ fans are coming to his defense and calling out Luis and Teresa for the childish comment.

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas throw shade at ‘ugly’ John Fuda

If you missed the latest RHONJ episode, don’t worry; we have a snippet of the shady moment between Luis and Teresa.

The clip, posted on Instagram by @rhonjteabee, showed the couple mocking John for bringing a manila envelope to the reunion but never revealing the contents.

“Who do you think you are, like, The Godfather? Not!” exclaimed Teresa.

“I had a second to look at him last night, and he is one ugly motherf***er,” exclaimed Luis as Teresa burst out laughing.

RHONJ viewers drag Luis and Teresa on social media

Teresa and Luis might have found the petty sentiment funny, but viewers found no humor in the comment.

After the clip was posted online, many people took to the comments to blast the controversial RHONJ couple and defend John Fuda on Instagram.

“Did he really say Fuda is ugly??? REALLY??? Has he looked in the mirror????? 🤡” questioned a commenter.

“Louie calling John Fuda ugly is comical when he looks like Jimmy Neutron that is electrocuted😂😂😂,” said someone else.

One commenter exclaimed, “Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me? Has he looked in the mirror calling him an e**ing ugly.🤡🥵🤬.”

“Neither of them should be commenting on anyone else’s looks 🙄,” reasoned a RHONJ fan. “John’s hot and has integrity and a moral compass. The flaming hot Cheeto is devoid of all those things…🤷🏻‍♀️”

Someone else added, “These two are the grossest of the gross and lowest of the low. Period.”

Whose side are you on in this petty drama? Are you Team Fuda or Team Luis and Teresa? Sound off in the comment section below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.